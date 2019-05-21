Local What’s Happening for May 21

Tuesday

Stop the Sweeps March to City Hall: Just Housing and other advocates for the homeless plan to rally at 5 p.m. at Isthmus Park, 529 Fourth Ave. W., then march to Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E., at 5:30 p.m. to speak at the 7 p.m. City Council meeting. The group opposes the city’s practice of sweeping camps of homeless people off of public property, arguing there is still not enough safe and appropriate shelter space available.

Wednesday

Meals that Matter Luncheon: This fundraiser will be noon to 1 p.m. at Hotel RL. Lunch is free, but attendees learn about Senior Services for South Sound and are asked to donate to the agency’s meal programs. There is no minimum and no maximum gift requested. Hotel RL is at 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia.

Thursday

Kiwanis Day of Champions: The North Thurston Kiwanis and North Thurston Public Schools are hosting the 14th annual event at South Sound Stadium, 4201 Sixth Ave NE, Lacey. This is a modified track and field event specifically designed for students with disabilities and challenges. About 650 students representing seven school districts in Thurston County will participate; 400+ community, military and student volunteers will be there to support them. The Parade of Champions kicks off at 10 a.m. Parking and free shuttle bus service are available at the Capital Christian Center and Tractor Supply Company parking lots on Martin Way. The North Thurston HS Booster Club will sell food and beverages at the concession stand. Information: karenschoessel@comcast.net or 360-701-9856

Thurston County to hold Director’s Panel Discussion on Water: John Hutchings, Thurston County Commission Chair, will lead a discussion about water quality, quantity, and how stormwater is managed in Thurston County with Jennifer Walker, Public Works Director; Schelli Slaughter, Public Health and Social Services Director; and Joshua Cummings, Community Planning and Economic Development Director. The event will be from 4-6 p.m. at The Evergreen State College, Purce Hall, Lecture Hall 1, 2700 Evergreen Pkwy NW, Olympia.

Friday

Timberline High School Choirs present “That 70s Show:” The concert is at 7 p.m. at the Koval Center, 600 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Lacey. Free. The program includes tunes from Queen, Don McLean, Fleetwood Mac, ABBA, Blondie and more! Contact Terry Shaw for more info at tshaw@nthurston.k12.wa.us

SPSCC Art Department hosts Food for Thought art series roundtable discussion: The Art Department at South Puget Sound Community College will host the culminating roundtable discussion of the Food For Thought art series from 6-8 p.m. in the Minnaert Center for the Arts’ black box theater. Students, staff, faculty, artists, and the public are invited to discuss issues such as food rescue, hunger, nutrition, food sovereignty, and art as a tool for expression, education and activism. Attendees also will have the opportunity to taste local food served on ceramic vessels created by students with hand-mixed clay, and to view food-themed student artwork created throughout the quarter.

Sunday

Thurston County Veterans Council Waterside Memorial Service: The Thurston County Veterans Council will perform a Waterside Memorial Service at 1 p.m. at Percival Landing in Olympia to remember the men and women lost at sea. Free. Information: call 360-813-4444 or email TCVCOlympia@gmail.com.

Monday

Thurston County Veterans Council Memorial Day ceremony: In memoriam to the nation’s Unknown Soldiers, the council will host the Memorial Day ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. Keynote speakers will be Lt. Gen. Gary J. Volesky, Commanding General of U.S. Army I Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord; U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, and Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby. The brass quintet from the First Army band will play. Free. Information: 360-813-4444 or TCVCOlympia@gmail.com.

Woodlawn Funeral Home Memorial Day Tribute: A Memorial Day commemoration event will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home Cemetery and Cremation, 5930 Mullen Road SE, Lacey. The free public event begins with the American Legion Band playing patriotic music, followed by a tribute program at 4 p.m. The program will be presented by the American Legion Post #94 and Woodlawn. Also participating are Veterans of Foreign Wars #318. Immediately following the ceremony, appetizers will be served. Grave marker cleaning supplies will be available for those who want to clean their loved ones’ markers.

Forest Funeral Home Olympia hosts Memorial Day Open House: The public is invited to attend a free open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Forest Funeral Home Cemetery and Cremation, 2501 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia. Grave marker cleaning supplies will be available for those who want to clean their loved ones’ markers. Light refreshments will be served. A horse drawn coach will be on display along with circa 1900 vintage photos (photos on loan from Washington Media Services Inc. and Joyce Willms).