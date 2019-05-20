Thurston deputy’s pursuit begins on Pacific Avenue and ends inside home

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses Monday morning after she led a Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy on a chase that began on Pacific Avenue and ended inside a home near McAllister Park.

The woman was ultimately booked on suspicion of six offenses, including eluding police, resisting arrest and third-degree assault.

According to Lt. Tim Rudloff:

About 6:20 a.m. Monday, a Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy stopped to get gas in the 9100 block of Pacific Avenue Southeast. While there, the deputy ran a check on a parked vehicle’s license plate and received information that the driver was wanted on a state Department of Corrections warrant.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As the deputy approached the vehicle, the female driver backed up and took off, headed east on Pacific Avenue toward Marvin Road. The deputy pursued the vehicle and both came to a stop behind traffic at a roundabout.

Once traffic started moving again, the woman pulled to the right and clipped the front of the patrol car, then drove south on Marvin Road about 90 miles per hour before turning left onto 19th Avenue Southeast and entering the McAllister Park neighborhood.

The pursuit continued at about 60 mph through the neighborhood before she stopped in front of a home in the 2300 block of Huntington Loop Southeast. She ran through the open garage and into the house where she was ultimately taken into custody.

The woman attempted to assault the deputy, but other deputies arrived to help, Rudloff said.

A man was home at the time and told the woman to comply with deputies, but she continued to resist, Rudloff said.

The woman also was booked on suspicion of violating a no-contact order because of some previous incidents at that address, he said.