57,000-square-foot parts distribution center opens in Lacey

Construction equipment manufacturer Doosan Infracore North America LLC has opened a 57,000-square-foot parts distribution center in Lacey.

The center, which became operational on April 1, is at 9045 Polaris Lane, Building C, Suite A, according to a news release.

The center nearly triples the company’s parts inventory for its dealers and customers in North America, the news release reads.

The distribution center is managed by DHL Supply Chain.

Northeast Lacey continues to be a destination for these types of companies and developments.

Commercial real estate company Kidder Mathews announced this month that WestRock Corp., a paper and packaging business, has leased 74,525 square feet at the Hogum Bay Logistics Center at 8000 Hogum Bay Road.

And in April, The Olympian learned that Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development LLC wants to develop an 130-acre parcel with three warehouse buildings that total 1.9 million square feet in the area of 3800 Marvin Road NE.