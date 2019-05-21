Have you seen this woman? She was last seen May 8

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a 52-year-old woman who went missing May 8. Courtesy

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a 52-year-old woman who went missing May 8.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the woman was last seen near Littlerock Grocery on Littlerock Road.

McDonald reportedly suffers from mental health problems, thinking that she is being tracked by the government. As a result, she turned in her credit cards and debit cards and left personal belongings behind, but did take her medications, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

McDonald is thought to be going to California.

She is described as white, 5-foot-3, 132 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office does not have a clothing or vehicle description.

Anyone with information about McDonald is asked to call Det. F.M. Fawley at 360-786-5599.