Sex offender registrations in Thurston County
The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
John C. Benjamin
Age: 70
Description: White man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 198 pounds, red hair, blue eyes
Status: Level 3
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 1976, Benjamin was found guilty in a King County court of two counts second-degree rape after he was accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old boy and forcing him to perform sexual acts. In 1982, Benjamin was found guilty in a King County court of second-degree assault with a weapon after he was accused of assaulting and raping a 15-year-old boy. In 1985, he was found guilty in a Yakima County court of indecent liberties after he was accused of confronting a victim at knifepoint with his pants down. In 1987, Benjamin was found guilty in a Montana court of deviate sexual conduct after he was accused of raping a male victim at knifepoint.
