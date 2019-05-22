Local What’s Happening for May 25

What’s the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day? There’s one big difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day, though the history of each is rooted in the history of our country’s wars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There’s one big difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day, though the history of each is rooted in the history of our country’s wars.

Sunday

Thurston County Veterans Council Waterside Memorial Service: The Thurston County Veterans Council will perform a Waterside Memorial Service at 1 p.m. at Percival Landing in Olympia to remember the men and women lost at sea. Free. Information: call 360-813-4444 or email TCVCOlympia@gmail.com.

Monday

Thurston County Veterans Council Memorial Day ceremony: In memoriam to the nation’s Unknown Soldiers, the council will host the Memorial Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda. Keynote speakers will be Lt. Gen. Gary J. Volesky, Commanding General of U.S. Army I Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord; U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, and Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby. The brass quintet from the First Army band will play. Free. Information: 360-813-4444 or TCVCOlympia@gmail.com.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Woodlawn Funeral Home Memorial Day Tribute: A Memorial Day commemoration event will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home Cemetery and Cremation, 5930 Mullen Road SE, Lacey. The free public event begins with the American Legion Band playing patriotic music, followed by a tribute program at 4 p.m. The program will be presented by the American Legion Post #94 and Woodlawn. Also participating are Veterans of Foreign Wars #318. Immediately following the ceremony, appetizers will be served. Grave marker cleaning supplies will be available for those who want to clean their loved ones’ markers.

Forest Funeral Home Olympia hosts Memorial Day Open House: The public is invited to attend a free open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Forest Funeral Home Cemetery and Cremation, 2501 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia. Grave marker cleaning supplies will be available for those who want to clean their loved ones’ markers. Light refreshments will be served. A horse drawn coach will be on display along with circa 1900 vintage photos (photos on loan from Washington Media Services Inc. and Joyce Willms).

Joint Base Lewis-McChord Memorial Day ceremony: The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Camp Lewis Cemetery on JBLM Lewis Main. Col. Nicole Lucas, JBLM garrison commander, will be the guest speaker. She will place a wreath on the marker honoring the soldiers, airmen, and civilians who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of the United States. The I Corps Band will provide music, and an Army & Air Force Honor Guard will present the colors. A salute battery will fire a 21-gun, followed by the playing of Taps. Visitors who wish to attend the JBLM ceremony will be required to obtain a pass from the JBLM Visitor Center at exit 120 on Interstate 5. Signs will direct attendees to the cemetery.

Tuesday

Free parenting workshops: This Olympia School District workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Olympia Regional Learning Academy (ORLA), 2400 15th Ave. SE, is on Teen Relationships/LGBTQ. It is designed for parents with questions about relationships and sexuality. Child care will be provided.

Wednesday

Low-cost microchip clinic for pets: Joint Animal Services is offering this clinic from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at its site, 3120 Martin Way E., Olympia. The cost is $10 for dogs and cats licensed with Animal Services (the microchip is linked to owner via the license, and licenses may be purchased at the event) or $20 for dogs and cats outside the areas Animal Services cover (owner is responsible for registering the chip directly with Avid). Owner must be present, and all pets must be in a carrier or on a leash. The line forms outside Animal Services.

Thursday

James McBride concert at SPSCC: South Puget Sound Community College will close out its Artists and Lecture series with renowned jazz musician James McBride at 7:30 p.m. in the Minnaert Center for the Arts on the Olympia campus. The performance will begin with a performance by the SPSCC jazz band before McBride takes the stage. Tickets are available for $18 or less through the box office at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia or at washingtoncenter.org. Admission is free to SPSCC students, staff, and faculty. McBride, who also is a writer and journalist, is widely recognized for his landmark memoir, “The Color of Water,” which discusses the complexities of race and identity growing up in an interracial family.

History Talks at Schmidt House: “Panorama: An Intimate History of Lacey’s Retirement Community” will be Deborah Ross’s topic at noon at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Ross will present her discoveries made while delving into more than 50 years of scrapbooks, ephemera, blueprints, photo albums and videos of Lacey’s retirement community. As Panorama’s resident archivist, Deborah explores this pioneering concept in retirement living. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Free but donations are appreciated. Information: contact Don Trosper at 360-786-8117 or history@olytumfoundation.org or go to www.olytumfoundation.org.

Friday

Sasquatch Revealed Opening Day: Explore the largest collection of sasquatch-related artifacts and artwork ever assembled. This temporary exhibit opens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a day of activities, educational speakers and new exhibits. Meet the industry’s leading experts, engage with museum exhibits and gallery hosts or simply view the evidence for yourself. Speakers will be at Lacey City Hall, 420 College St. SE; guided tours, door prizes and activities will be at the museum, 829 Lacey St. SE. More information at laceymuseum.org. Free.