Driver arrested after injury crash at College Street and Lacey Boulevard, police say

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault Tuesday night after she crashed into a car at College Street Southeast and Lacey Boulevard Southeast, according to Lacey police. Courtesy

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault Tuesday night after she crashed into a car at College Street Southeast and Lacey Boulevard Southeast, according to Lacey police.

About 9 p.m. Tuesday, the woman was headed north on College Street in a Hyundai when she T-boned a Saturn on Lacey Boulevard. A witness estimated her car was traveling at 70 miles per hour, although that speed is still unconfirmed, Det. Jon Mason said Wednesday.

The posted speed limit on College Street is 35 miles per hour.

The Saturn driver was injured, Mason said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The woman’s blood was drawn to check whether she was driving under the influence, he said.

She was booked into Thurston County Jail about 1 a.m. Wednesday.