Local What’s Happening for May 27

Monday

Thurston County Veterans Council Memorial Day ceremony: In memoriam to the nation’s Unknown Soldiers, the council will host the Memorial Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda. Keynote speakers will be Lt. Gen. Gary J. Volesky, Commanding General of U.S. Army I Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord; U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, and Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby. The brass quintet from the First Army band will play. Free. Information: 360-813-4444 or TCVCOlympia@gmail.com.

Woodlawn Funeral Home Memorial Day Tribute: A Memorial Day commemoration event will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home Cemetery and Cremation, 5930 Mullen Road SE, Lacey. The free public event begins with the American Legion Band playing patriotic music, followed by a tribute program at 4 p.m. The program will be presented by the American Legion Post #94 and Woodlawn. Also participating are Veterans of Foreign Wars #318. Immediately following the ceremony, appetizers will be served. Grave marker cleaning supplies will be available for those who want to clean their loved ones’ markers.

Forest Funeral Home Olympia hosts Memorial Day Open House: The public is invited to attend a free open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Forest Funeral Home Cemetery and Cremation, 2501 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia. Grave marker cleaning supplies will be available for those who want to clean their loved ones’ markers. Light refreshments will be served. A horse drawn coach will be on display along with circa 1900 vintage photos (photos on loan from Washington Media Services Inc. and Joyce Willms).

Joint Base Lewis-McChord Memorial Day ceremony: The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Camp Lewis Cemetery on JBLM Lewis Main. Col. Nicole Lucas, JBLM garrison commander, will be the guest speaker. She will place a wreath on the marker honoring the soldiers, airmen, and civilians who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of the United States. The I Corps Band will provide music, and an Army & Air Force Honor Guard will present the colors. A salute battery will fire a 21-gun, followed by the playing of Taps. Visitors who wish to attend the JBLM ceremony will be required to obtain a pass from the JBLM Visitor Center at exit 120 on Interstate 5. Signs will direct attendees to the cemetery.

Tuesday

Free parenting workshops: This Olympia School District workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Olympia Regional Learning Academy (ORLA), 2400 15th Ave. SE, is on Teen Relationships/LGBTQ. It is designed for parents with questions about relationships and sexuality. Child care will be provided.

Wednesday

Low-cost microchip clinic for pets: Joint Animal Services is offering this clinic from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at its site, 3120 Martin Way E., Olympia. The cost is $10 for dogs and cats licensed with Animal Services (the microchip is linked to owner via the license, and licenses may be purchased at the event) or $20 for dogs and cats outside the areas Animal Services cover (owner is responsible for registering the chip directly with Avid). Owner must be present, and all pets must be in a carrier or on a leash. The line forms outside Animal Services.

Thursday

James McBride concert at SPSCC: South Puget Sound Community College will close out its Artists and Lecture series with renowned jazz musician James McBride at 7:30 p.m. in the Minnaert Center for the Arts on the Olympia campus. The performance will begin with a performance by the SPSCC jazz band before McBride takes the stage. Tickets are available for $18 or less through the box office at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia or at washingtoncenter.org. Admission is free to SPSCC students, staff, and faculty. McBride, who also is a writer and journalist, is widely recognized for his landmark memoir, “The Color of Water,” which discusses the complexities of race and identity growing up in an interracial family.

History Talks at Schmidt House: “Panorama: An Intimate History of Lacey’s Retirement Community” will be Deborah Ross’s topic at noon at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Ross will present her discoveries made while delving into more than 50 years of scrapbooks, ephemera, blueprints, photo albums and videos of Lacey’s retirement community. As Panorama’s resident archivist, Deborah explores this pioneering concept in retirement living. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Free but donations are appreciated. Information: contact Don Trosper at 360-786-8117 or history@olytumfoundation.org or go to www.olytumfoundation.org.

Friday

Sasquatch Revealed Opening Day: Explore the largest collection of sasquatch-related artifacts and artwork ever assembled. This temporary exhibit opens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a day of activities, educational speakers and new exhibits. Meet the industry’s leading experts, engage with museum exhibits and gallery hosts or simply view the evidence for yourself. Speakers will be at Lacey City Hall, 420 College St. SE; guided tours, door prizes and activities will be at the museum, 829 Lacey St. SE. More information at laceymuseum.org. Free.

Hypatia-in-the-Woods fundraiser concert: Two local musicians will perform for a Hypatia-in-the-Woods fundraiser event at 7 p.m. at Saint David’s Episcopal Church, 324 W. Cedar St., Shelton. The evening includes a dessert buffet and silent auction. Pianist and organist April Kuhr and violist Anne Edge plan a program that includes duets by Faure, Milhaud, Corelli, Bridge, Glazunov and Zinzadse. Edge will perform a Bach and Kuhr will play a Debussy solo. Hypatia-in-the-Woods offers residencies to women at its Holly House. Tickets are a suggested donation of $20, and are available in advance by phoning Carolyn Maddux at 360-426-2268 or at the door. Reservations are appreciated.

Saturday

Lacey Rotary Duck Dash at the fairgrounds: The Rotary Club has had its main fundraiser at Tumwater Falls Park for 29 years, but construction at the park and the oil spill at the brewery won’t allow for the event there this year. The club has decided to move Duck Dash to Thurston County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Instead of a Duck Dash, a dignitary will pull numbers from a big drum at 4 p.m. The money raised at the Duck Dash helps support more than 25 local and international non-profits as well as about $60,000 in scholarships for North Thurston Public Schools students.

Mason County Forest Festival’s Goldsborough Creek Run/Walk/Jog: This annual event organizes at and all races end at Shelton Post Office Park, 218 Mark E. Reed Way, Shelton. The chip-timed event features a 7-mile run/walk, a 2-mile run/walk, a quarter-mile Junior Jog, and a quarter-mile Senior Walk, inviting runners and walkers of all ages to compete, or just have fun. Fee is $30, and $35 on the day-of-race; Junior Jog (ages 3 to 8) entry fee is $15; Senior Walker fee is $20. Check-in and day-of-race registration begins at 6 a.m. Preregister for the Run/Walk/Jog at http://www.RunSignUp.com and type in “Goldsborough Creek.”

National Learn to Row Day: Olympia Area Rowing – OAR, the rowing club based at Swantown Marina, 1210 Marine Drive NE – is inviting the public to a free event that includes a short tour of the OAR boathouse and a practice on lower Budd Inlet with an experienced crew and instructor. Come by the OAR boathouse about 8:30 a.m. to register for a 1-hour time slot. You will return at that time, have a short boathouse tour, practice a bit on dry land (learn proper erg technique), then go out on lower Budd Inlet. You will be mixed with experienced rowers in a boat of 8, accompanied by an instructor, for a 40-minute beginning lesson. Space is limited.

Concert and auction to benefit veterans with PTSD: From 1-4 p.m., the Washington Unit Airstream Club is hosting a benefit concert featuring the South Sound Swing Orchestra and a silent auction at the Washington Land Yacht Harbor Event Center, 9101 Steilacoom Road SE. Donations will support Northwest Battle Buddies, a non-profit organization that provides professionally trained service dogs to combat veterans who are battling PTSD. Veterans and their dogs already helped by Northwest Battle Buddies will be on hand. RSVP at beabuddy601@gmail.com or 360-890-2912. Information: www.northwestbattlebuddies.org.

Brighter Days Variety Show: The show kicks off at 2 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE. There will be dancing, singing and many other acts. All proceeds will benefit the Brighter Days Adult Day Program for seniors and families with dementia, Alzheimer’s or other chronic illnesses. Tickets are $15 pre-sale or $20 at the door; get tickets at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, Olympia Senior Center or online at www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.

Author talk with Katrinka Mannelly: Join Mannelly at 2 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 1530 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia, as she reads from her new short story collection “Section 130,” and find out what supernatural beings can teach us about being human. Section 130 gets its name from the Dewey Decimal system. Section 130 is the library shelf that contains everything from angels to cryptids, spirits to mermaids. Information: 130andbeyond.com.