Olympia man killed in crash with dump truck that blocked U.S. 101

The scene of Thursday’s crash on U.S. Highway 101 north of Hoodsport. Washington State Patrol

An Olympia man died in a crash that blocked U.S. Highway 101 in Mason County for more than seven hours Thursday, according to Washington State Patrol.

Ronald J. Casey, 61, was driving north on U.S. 101 17 miles north of Hoodsport when a southbound dump truck drove into a ditch on the side of the highway, back onto the highway and then crossed the centerline, hitting Casey’s pickup truck.

Casey died at the scene, according to State Patrol. The other driver was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

There were no passengers in either truck.

The crash happened about 7:45 a.m. The dump truck spilled its load of dirt and U.S. 101 was closed until about 3:30 p.m. as crews worked to remove the debris.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

KONP radio reports Casey was a well-known musician in the Port Angeles area who had recently moved to Olympia.