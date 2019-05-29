Restaurant inspections for May 29

Restaurant safety is a three-way partnership with customers, owners and inspectors Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day.

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Don Garcia Mexican Restaurant

5720 Ruddell Road SE

May 21: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Two pans of shredded chicken stew cooling in walk-in since previous night covered and in 2-inch depth still at 53-59 F. Must cool uncovered at 2 inches to allow foods to cool to 41 F in six hours total. Take food temperature before covering and take additional time up to six hours to cool. Corrective action: Food disposed of.

Randeez Coffee

5301 Yelm Highway SE

May 15: 0 red; 8 blue

Comments: Laminate counter top is worn through to base wood material. Wooden window sill needs recoating of paint or sealant. A timeline shall be discussed in two weeks for the repair or replacement. Homestyle refrigerator shall be replaced with a commercial grade and NSF certified unit in 45 days.

ORLA Cafe/Student Store

2400 15th Ave. SE

May 15: 0 red; 10 blue

Comments: Current codes require that both homestyle coolers be replaced with commercial grade coolers. The under counter cooler must be replaced with “NSF Approved” kitchen-grade unit (usually stainless inside and out). Shorter legs with “glide pads” may be needed to fit under counter. The tall homestyle cooler must be replaced with a merchandiser grade commercial cooler. The freezer section: Replace with any style. Small three-compartment sink is directly drained; an indirect drain is required. A reply is required. Convert to indirect by opening of cafe in fall 2019.

Brewery City Pizza

5150 Capitol Blvd. S

May 15: 10 red; 5 blue

Comments: Salad greens on top prep cooler unit at 52 F, eggs in bottom middle of prep unit at 48 F. Canadian bacon, ground beef in pizza prep drawers 42-43 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Corrected: Salad mix voluntarily discarded. All other bottom middle unit food items removed to walk-in. Contact repair company for service, do not use top right side or middle bottom until repaired. Several pesto containers being used for storage of other food items. All food storage containers/food contact surfaces must be cleanable and durable. Correction: Replace containers with cleanable/durable containers designed for re-use (that can be properly washed, rinsed and sanitized as needed). Ensure all food containers (i.e. dressing buckets) are stored at least 6 inches off the ground.

Blendz

5770 Pacific Ave. SE

May 15: 55 red; 5 blue

Comments: PIC unable to correctly answer food safety questions and not in compliance with code as demonstrated in violations received. Correction: Obtain valid training and demonstrate PIC has active managerial control of risk factors. Inadequate hand washing facilities. Unable to wash hands, sink basin unavailable, blender top in basin. Correction: Use hand sink for hand washing only. Prevent potential contamination. (CDI - rapid chill.) Do not store food requiring refrigeration at room temperature. Improper cold holding of PHF/TCS. Half and half in two separate units 44-47 F. Correction: Maintain PHF at or below 41 F. Thermometers absent in units and not used to evaluate PHF. Use thermometers to take daily food temperatures. Place in cold hold units. Improper ware washing. Employee did not wash, rinse, sanitize and air dry blender top in hand sink (after instructed to), only used soap and water. Correction: Properly wash, rinse, sanitize and air dry. Rewash wares not properly washed. Counters showing signs of wear, before replacement submit plan for approval. Test strips unavailable/unused. Chlorine sanitizer 200 ppm. Correction: Use strips to verify proper concentration 50-100 ppm.

Medicine Creek Cafe

10322 Martin Way E

May 15: 0 red; 7 blue

Comments: Provide splash guards or locate items outside 18-inch splash zone of hand sink to prevent potential contamination (near swing door). FRB in food prep area not installed. Correction: Install. Coving not installed as required. Correction: Install by May 31.

Nisqually Valley Grocery

11020 Seventh Ave. SE

May 13: 10 red; 5 blue

Comments: Frozen foods, frozen in freezer. Improper cold holding temperatures for PHF/TCS foods in cold holding at/or below 41 degrees F. Recommend lowering unit temperature and/or relocating food to colder part of unit. Food must be 41 degrees F or lower. Set unit at temperature test allows food to be a right temperature. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Unit not functioning to maintain PHF/TCS temperature requirements. Correction: Repair to provide required temperatures or relocate foods to different unit. Recommend thermometer in dairy section of unit visible to employees. Note: Ensure all foods are stored 6 inches or more from the floor.

Tri-Lake Market

8031 Yelm Highway SE

May 13: 15 red; 5 blue

Comments: Food worker cards unavailable for all employees upon request (one employee and multiple shifts). Correction: Make available all FWCs upon request. Inadequate hand washing facilities. Cold water in customer restroom turned off. Items in splash zone of food hand sink. Correction: Provide hot and cold water in restroom, repair immediately. Provide splash guard at front hand sink or relocate outside 18-inch splash zone. Sanitizer not made at time of inspection. Correction: Provide sanitizer in each active food prep area and maintain as required. Change every four hours or sooner. Food prep sink is showing sign of wear/deterioration. Will require replacement in the future. Continue cleaning effects in food prep area, specifically near deli case.

Nisqually Valley Grocery

11020 Seventh Ave. SE

May 13: 5 red; 5 blue

Comments: Frozen foods, freezer frozen. Interior of ice machine dirty with mold-like substance. Correction: Clean and maintain. Inadequate thermometer provided. Correction: Provide thin tip thermometer.

Tri-Lake Market

8031 Yelm Highway SE

May 13: 0 red; 10 blue

Comments: Packaged frozen foods, freezer frozen. Food/non-food surfaces improperly constructed/used. Cardboard used as non-food contact surface in food prep area. Shelving (food) less than 6 inches from floor (e.g. new shelves in main area and cooler). Correction: Use a smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable surfaces. Provide 6 inches or greater storage above floor. Provide location of back flow device and service receipt at time of next inspection. Potential contamination not prevented during storage/preparation. Interior of ice machine dirty with excessive buildup of mold-like substance. Correction: Properly clean and maintain. Liquid being actively cleaned under soda shelving, ensure area is properly maintained.

Claddagh Coldbrew Co.

700 Capitol Way N

May 11: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Cold brew (“Keep Refrigerated”) is 45 F; maximum is 41 F. Correction: Ice added.

Marina Shell Food Mart

724 State St. NE

May 10: 25 red; 5 blue

Comments: In counter-top warmer, BBQ rib sandwich is 128 F, 135 F is minimum. Correction: Heat increased. Re-used pickle bucket not suitable for use as ice bucket now. Too many sharp edges to clean. Replace with rounded “ice bucket” (NSF rated) by May 24.

Mercato Ristorante

111 Market St. NE

May 10: 35 red; 0 blue

Comments: Container of shell eggs 79 F on top of kitchen counter. Eggs must be refrigerated (45 F maximum) between egg uses. Correction: Voluntarily discarded. Sheet pan of cooked eggplant (cool to touch) was also refrigerated. Don’t leave food out unrefrigerated. Open top case, small fish 49 F, cooked onion 49 F, gnocchi (bottom) 51 F. Walk-in middle, couscous gauge 46 F. Correction: Immediately service. Call when fixed. Middle open top case. You must service coolers ASAP, call inspector with temperatures of both. (Must be 41 F.)

Rivers Edge

4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE

May 2: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Two present cooks have no current food worker card. Correction: Obtain up to date card or copy by May 16, email inspector clear copy of cards to confirm. There is ice in hand sink at bar entrance. Don’t dump customer drinks into hand sink. You may place pail on floor next to hand sink to dump drinks, if you wish.

The Cattleman

1506 Yelm Ave. W

May 1: 15 red; 10 blue

Comments: Employees toilet room hand wash sink lacks warm water. Provide. Missing monitoring thermometers for cook line make fridge. Provide. Dumpster full, lids propped open, attracting flies. Keep lids closed. Floor in front of smoker has cardboard over grease layer. Clean. Three-door cook line make fridge bin area foods 43-45 F, note, lid for bin area being propped open by cutting board that is unsecured. When moved, lid closed, temperature in bin area dropping after 10 minutes of not being in and out. Recommend secure cutting board so it can’t move under lid to keep it propped open. Maintain all PHF. Wait staff area salad make fridge, bin and cabinet area foods, 43-48 F. Operator said was on defrost cycle when he checked. Monitor for next few hours to make sure foods drop to 41 F or less. Lighting in cook line area 46-65 foot candles. No hand wash signs for toilet rooms. Recent remodel, gave them two.

Chambers Prairie Market

2914 Yelm Highway SE

April 30: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: In-house or foods made on premises and wrapped for sale must contain proper labeling and identification. Correct in four weeks.

No violations found

Airport Golf Center (8080 Center St. SW)

Kirsop Farms (700 Capitol Way N)

Pacific Road Chevron (3200 Pacific Ave. SE)

Phoebe’s (1800 Cooper Point Road SW)

Quality Burrito (213 Fourth Ave. E)

RiteAid #5279 (691 Sleater Kinney Road SE)

RiteAid #5281 (4776 Whitman Lane SE)

San Francisco Street Bakery (1320 San Francisco Ave. NE)

Sound Fresh Clams & Oysters (Olympia Farmers Market)

Southend Grocery (6450 Capitol Blvd. S)

Sweet Dream Confections (Olympia Farmers Market)

Target #1355 (665 Sleater Kinney Road SE)