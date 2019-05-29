Woman arrested, male suspect still at large after fight at downtown Olympia hotel

An 18-year-old Portland woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after a fight downtown at the Olympia Inn, according to Olympia police.

She also faces a third-degree assault charge after she allegedly kicked an Olympia police officer, Lt. Paul Lower said Wednesday.

A man, who also was involved in the fight, fled from the scene.

He is described as black, 5-foot-7 and was last seen wearing green pants, but had no shirt and no shoes, Lower said.

About 8 p.m. Tuesday, Olympia police were dispatched to the 900 block of Capitol Way after a report of a fight.

Once at the scene, police met with the two managers of the business, a man and a woman, who said they had tried to get the two suspects to leave one of their rooms after they heard a fight.

After telling them to leave, the male manager said the male suspect punched him in the face and threatened him with a knife. The Portland woman then demanded her money back for the room. When the female manager refused, she also was hit in the face and threatened with what Lower described as a hand-held Taser.

A fourth person also was on scene, but that person tried to intercede during the fight, he said.