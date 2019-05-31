Local What’s Happening for May 31

Sasquatch sighting reported at the Lacey Museum Canadian Sasquatch researcher Christopher Murphy's extensive traveling exhibit titled, "Sasquatch Revealed" will be on display at the Lacey Museum from May 31st to August 1st. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Canadian Sasquatch researcher Christopher Murphy's extensive traveling exhibit titled, "Sasquatch Revealed" will be on display at the Lacey Museum from May 31st to August 1st.

Friday

Sasquatch Revealed Opening Day: Explore the largest collection of sasquatch-related artifacts and artwork ever assembled. This temporary exhibit opens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a day of activities, educational speakers and new exhibits. Meet the industry’s leading experts, engage with museum exhibits and gallery hosts or simply view the evidence for yourself. Speakers will be at Lacey City Hall, 420 College St. SE; guided tours, door prizes and activities will be at the museum, 829 Lacey St. SE. More information at laceymuseum.org. Free.

Hypatia-in-the-Woods fundraising concert: Two local musicians will perform for a Hypatia-in-the-Woods fundraiser event at 7 p.m. at Saint David’s Episcopal Church, 324 W. Cedar St., Shelton. The evening includes a dessert buffet and silent auction. Pianist and organist April Kuhr and violist Anne Edge plan a program that includes duets by Faure, Milhaud, Corelli, Bridge, Glazunov and Zinzadse. Edge will perform a Bach and Kuhr will play a Debussy solo. Hypatia-in-the-Woods offers residencies to women at its Holly House. Tickets are a suggested donation of $20, and are available in advance by phoning Carolyn Maddux at 360-426-2268 or at the door. Reservations are appreciated.

Nisqually River Bird Walk: The Nisqually Land Trust is organizing this opportunity to experience one of the most dynamic stretches of the Nisqually River. Land Trust Site Steward Brian Kerr will guide a morning bird walk down through the Land Trust’s Powell Creek protected area, a 460-acre block of conserved lands along the Middle Reach of the Nisqually River. The walk will go through reforested pastures to a bend in the river where more than 10,000 native trees and shrubs have been planted. The walk runs 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Powell Creek Pastures Protected Area. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nisqually-river-shoreline-birding-walk-registration-61111203254 for directions.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

May Downtown Academy: From 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Olympics Room at Percival Plaza, 626 Columbia St. NW, Olympia, Port of Olympia officials will talk about their community-wide public engagement process to help identify community priorities for the future. Vision 2050 offers an opportunity for residents to shape how the Port will look, feel and function in the years ahead. Information: portolympia2050.org

Saturday

Lacey Rotary Duck Dash at the fairgrounds: The Rotary Club has had its main fundraiser at Tumwater Falls Park for 29 years, but construction at the park and the oil spill at the brewery won’t allow for the event there this year. The club has decided to move Duck Dash to Thurston County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Instead of a Duck Dash, a dignitary will pull numbers from a big drum at 4 p.m. The money raised at the Duck Dash helps support more than 25 local and international non-profits as well as about $60,000 in scholarships for North Thurston Public Schools students.

Mason County Forest Festival’s Goldsborough Creek Run/Walk/Jog: This annual event organizes at and all races end at Shelton Post Office Park, 218 Mark E. Reed Way, Shelton. The chip-timed event features a 7-mile run/walk, a 2-mile run/walk, a quarter-mile Junior Jog, and a quarter-mile Senior Walk, inviting runners and walkers of all ages to compete, or just have fun. Fee is $30, and $35 on the day-of-race; Junior Jog (ages 3 to 8) entry fee is $15; Senior Walker fee is $20. Check-in and day-of-race registration begins at 6 a.m. Preregister for the Run/Walk/Jog at http://www.RunSignUp.com and type in “Goldsborough Creek.”

National Learn to Row Day: Olympia Area Rowing – OAR, the rowing club based at Swantown Marina, 1210 Marine Drive NE – is inviting the public to a free event that includes a short tour of the OAR boathouse and a practice on lower Budd Inlet with an experienced crew and instructor. Come by the OAR boathouse about 8:30 a.m. to register for a 1-hour time slot. You will return at that time, have a short boathouse tour, practice a bit on dry land (learn proper erg technique), then go out on lower Budd Inlet. You will be mixed with experienced rowers in a boat of 8, accompanied by an instructor, for a 40-minute beginning lesson. Space is limited.

Concert and auction to benefit veterans with PTSD: From 1-4 p.m., the Washington Unit Airstream Club is hosting a benefit concert featuring the South Sound Swing Orchestra and a silent auction at the Washington Land Yacht Harbor Event Center, 9101 Steilacoom Road SE. Donations will support Northwest Battle Buddies, a non-profit organization that provides professionally trained service dogs to combat veterans who are battling PTSD. Veterans and their dogs already helped by Northwest Battle Buddies will be on hand. RSVP at beabuddy601@gmail.com or 360-890-2912. Information: www.northwestbattlebuddies.org.

Brighter Days Variety Show: The show kicks off at 2 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE. There will be dancing, singing and many other acts. All proceeds will benefit the Brighter Days Adult Day Program for seniors and families with dementia, Alzheimer’s or other chronic illnesses. Tickets are $15 pre-sale or $20 at the door; get tickets at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, Olympia Senior Center or online at www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.

Author talk with Katrinka Mannelly: Join Mannelly at 2 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 1530 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia, as she reads from her new short story collection “Section 130,” and find out what supernatural beings can teach us about being human. Section 130 gets its name from the Dewey Decimal system. Section 130 is the library shelf that contains everything from angels to cryptids, spirits to mermaids. Information: 130andbeyond.com.

Nisqually Native Plant Walk: The Nisqually Land Trust and Washington Native Plant Society’s South Sound Chapter is organizing this exploration from 10 a.m. to noon of the Whitewater Reach of the Nisqually River. The land trust property is part of the Yelm Shoreline Protected Area, a 260-acre block of protect land that include a reach of the river that provides spawning grounds for coho, Chinook and steelhead salmon. Participants will learn about native trees, shrubs, and understory plant species found on this forested shoreline. Register for directions at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/native-plant-id-walk-registration-61115734808

Free Family Fun Event at new Gull Harbor Lutheran Preschool: A free Family Fun event will be offered from 10 a.m. until noon at Gull Harbor Lutheran Church and Preschool, 4610 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia. The event will include bubbles, free games and activities for children and ice cream. Tours of the new Gull Harbor Lutheran Preschool also will be offered. Gull Harbor Lutheran Preschool will open in September in partnership with Gloria Dei Lutheran Preschool, which has been operating in Olympia since 2000. Classes at the new Gull Harbor location will be offered for children ages 3 to 4-1⁄2 and 4 to 5-1⁄2. Registration information will be available at the Family Fun Event.

Tuesday

Spring Music Festival at Centralia College: Centralia College will host its annual Spring Music Festival in the Corbet Theatre between June 4-10. All concerts are free and open to the public; all ages welcome. The Lewis County Community Band plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4; the Centralia College Faculty Recital will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5; the Centralia College Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6; the Centralia College Jazz Ensemble plays at 7 p.m. Friday; and the Pacific Northwest Chamber Orchestra plays at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 10. Information: call Beth May at 360-623-8487 or email beth.may@centralia.edu

Wednesday

Oly CLAW Casting Call: The Olympia Chapter of the Collective Ladies of Arm Wrestling hosts creative women’s arm-wrestling competitions to raise funds for nonprofits in Olympia. The group is looking for new members who enjoy dressing up and spontaneously challenging people to arm wrestle. If that describes you, head to the Oly Underground, 109 Legion Way SW, Olympia, from 6-7 p.m. to meet with the gals from Oly CLAW and find out how you can become a member. Information: Search for Oly CLAW Casting Call on Facebook.

Capital City Newcomers: The general meeting and luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pellegrino’s Event Center, 5757 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater. The club’s Rose Garden Singers, directed by Laurel Gonzalo with pianist Peggy Upton, will perform songs from the 1940s to 1960s. There is also installation of officers. Reservations required. Luncheon $17. For information or reservations, contact Anita Rose at 360-709-0707 or ukrose360@hotmail.com.

Thursday

Panorama Republicans: Anita Panko of the Washington Agricultural Farm Labor Association discusses how the H-2b visa program for foreign guestworkers meets the demands of seasonal labor for Washington farms, why the program benefits workers and employers, and why the program is controversial from both sides of the political spectrum. The program starts at 2 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium at Panorama, 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Information: doddsbpan@gmail.com.

Health fair for seniors: From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Roo Lan Health Care is sponsoring the second annual Health Fair at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. The theme is “Protect Your Health & Wealth” and will include education from the Office of the Secretary of State on charitable scams and fraud schemes. Teresa Glidden of the Secretary of State’s office will talk about consumer protection and the GiveSmart program at 10 a.m. Chuck Harwood of the Federal Trade Commission’s Northwest Office will speak at 1:15 p.m. on identity theft, robo calls, and mail scams. The fair also will feature more than 30 businesses offering a range of services, from financial preparedness and specialized medical care, to senior living options. Breakfast, lunch and beverages will be available throughout the day. Information: 360-491-1765.