You might be ‘locked down’ at the Thurston County courthouse campus next week

Thurston County emergency preparedness drills are set June 3-7. The Olympian

Emergency preparedness drills are set to take place at the Thurston County courthouse campus next week, the county announced.

The lock down drills will happen between Monday and Friday and occur at various times.

That means offices and departments at 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW will temporarily close.

The drills are expected to last less than 30 minutes.

During the drill, courthouse visitors will be given a choice, County Manager Ramiro Chavez said. They can either choose to wait in a gathering area or in their vehicle until the drill is over.

“We expect the drills to be brief and appreciate the patience of the public as we practice our emergency response,” Chavez said in a statement.

County staff will be on hand to assist the public during the drills.