Sunken boat at Summit Lake may have affected water quality, county officials say

Summit Lake. Olympian file photo

A sunken ski boat left a gasoline sheen on Summit Lake, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

They also warned that those who rely on the lake for drinking water to take extra precautions, or to not use the water at all until more information is known.

However, gasoline typically floats on top of water.

“Risk to drinking water intakes well below the surface of the lake should be minimal,” a news release reads.

The sunken boat was reported about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Summit Lake Shore Drive, a Thurston County dispatcher said.

Thurston County hazardous waste staff visited the site on Wednesday and determined there was no ongoing release of petroleum products. By Thursday, the boat had been removed.

The county’s health department, as well as the state Department of Ecology and state Department of Health also have been notified about the incident.