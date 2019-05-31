Local
Sex offender registrations in Thurston County
The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Richard W. Bourdeau
Age: 48
Description: American Indian man, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
Status: Level 3
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 1986, Bourdeau pleaded guilty in Clark County Juvenile Court to one count of indecent liberties after he was accused of molesting a boy under 14. That same year, he pleaded guilty in Cowlitz County Juvenile Court to one count of indecent liberties and was sentenced to 8-12 weeks after he was accused of having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.
In 2007, Bourdeau was found guilty in Thurston County Superior Court of one count of indecent liberties and was sentenced to 95 months after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
