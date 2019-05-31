Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Richard W. Bourdeau

Age: 48

Description: American Indian man, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

Status: Level 3

Registered to live at: Transient

Criminal history: In 1986, Bourdeau pleaded guilty in Clark County Juvenile Court to one count of indecent liberties after he was accused of molesting a boy under 14. That same year, he pleaded guilty in Cowlitz County Juvenile Court to one count of indecent liberties and was sentenced to 8-12 weeks after he was accused of having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.

In 2007, Bourdeau was found guilty in Thurston County Superior Court of one count of indecent liberties and was sentenced to 95 months after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman.