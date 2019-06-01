Local What’s Happening for June 3

Tuesday

Spring Music Festival at Centralia College: Centralia College will host its annual Spring Music Festival in the Corbet Theatre between June 4-10. All concerts are free and open to the public; all ages welcome. The Lewis County Community Band plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4; the Centralia College Faculty Recital will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5; the Centralia College Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6; the Centralia College Jazz Ensemble plays at 7 p.m. Friday; and the Pacific Northwest Chamber Orchestra plays at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 10. Information: call Beth May at 360-623-8487 or email beth.may@centralia.edu

Wednesday

Oly CLAW Casting Call: The Olympia Chapter of the Collective Ladies of Arm Wrestling hosts creative women’s arm-wrestling competitions to raise funds for nonprofits in Olympia. The group is looking for new members who enjoy dressing up and spontaneously challenging people to arm wrestle. If that describes you, head to the Oly Underground, 109 Legion Way SW, Olympia, from 6-7 p.m. to meet with the gals from Oly CLAW and find out how you can become a member. Information: Search for Oly CLAW Casting Call on Facebook.

Capital City Newcomers: The general meeting and luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pellegrino’s Event Center, 5757 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater. The club’s Rose Garden Singers, directed by Laurel Gonzalo with pianist Peggy Upton, will perform songs from the 1940s to 1960s. There is also installation of officers. Reservations required. Luncheon $17. For information or reservations, contact Anita Rose at 360-709-0707 or ukrose360@hotmail.com.

Thursday

SPSCC host Clipper Crawl beer bash: This fundraiser from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Olympia Country & Golf Club, 3636 Country Club Drive NW, will offer beer, live music, games, and swag to support SPSCC student success. Tickets are $25 for five 5-ounce tastes plus a mug, $10 for designated drivers. Food and additional drinks available for purchase. Must be 21 or older to attend. Information: spscc.edu/foundation/clipper-crawl

Panorama Republicans: Anita Panko of the Washington Agricultural Farm Labor Association discusses how the H-2b visa program for foreign guestworkers meets the demands of seasonal labor for Washington farms, why the program benefits workers and employers, and why the program is controversial from both sides of the political spectrum. The program starts at 2 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium at Panorama, 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Information: doddsbpan@gmail.com.

Health fair for seniors: From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Roo Lan Health Care is sponsoring the second annual Health Fair at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. The theme is “Protect Your Health & Wealth” and will include education from the Office of the Secretary of State on charitable scams and fraud schemes. Teresa Glidden of the Secretary of State’s office will talk about consumer protection and the GiveSmart program at 10 a.m. Chuck Harwood of the Federal Trade Commission’s Northwest Office will speak at 1:15 p.m. on identity theft, robo calls, and mail scams. The fair also will feature more than 30 businesses offering a range of services, from financial preparedness and specialized medical care, to senior living options. Breakfast, lunch and beverages will be available throughout the day. Information: 360-491-1765.

Evening kayak trip: Nisqually Land Trust and Kayak Nisqually are offering an evening tour of the Nisqually Reach on Puget Sound from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. starting at Lluhr Beach. Cost is $55 per person. No experience necessary but age restrictions apply. Double kayak provided. Register for the event for more detailed information. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sunset-bioluminesence-tour-of-nisqually-delta-registration-61124075756

Friday

South Puget Sound New Horizons Band Concert: This concert to benefit the Thurston County Food Bank begins at 7 p.m. at the Land Yacht Harbor Harmony Hall, 9101 Steilacoom Road SE, Olympia. Concert selections will include a variety of music, from marches to favorites from America’s folk tradition, film, and theater. Admission is free, but the musicians encourage cash donations that the food bank can use to purchase at bulk rates.

SPSCC Chorus and Chamber Choir: The vocal groups will perform Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria at 7:30 p.m. in the Minnaert Center for the Arts at SPSCC’s Olympia campus, 2011 Mottman Road SW. The choir will be joined by the chamber choir, chamber orchestra and soloists Carolyn Quick and Brianna Kramer with John Guarente directing and Jennifer Hermann and Kelly Cornwall as the accompanists. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for seniors, students and military with ID, free for SPSCC students and faculty. The program also will include works by Alice Parker, Joseph Flummerfelt, William Billings, and Charles Gounod. Information: washingtoncenter.org

Friday and Saturday

Student play produced at Tumwater High: A new play called “Other People’s Lives” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Tumwater High School performing arts center, 700 Israel Road SW. Admission is $5 for students and $8 for adults. The play was written by Tumwater student Caelyn White and will be performed by Tumwater High School students and recent graduates. The play deals with finding happiness and coming to terms with one’s own identity.

Saturday

South Puget Sound College Orchestra: The South Puget Sound College Orchestra closes its 2018-19 season with musical depictions of the countryside with “Sounds of the Country,” conducted by Cameron May. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at the Olympia campus, 2011 Mottman Road SW. The evening begins with Rossini’s Overture to The Thieving Magpie. Euphonium soloist Jason Gilliam is then featured with the orchestra on James Curnow’s Symphonic Variants. In the second half, the orchestra presents Vaughan Williams’ English Folk Song Suite and Sea Songs and rounds out the night with Johann Strauss II’s Tales from the Vienna Woods. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for seniors, students and military with ID, free for SPSCC students and faculty. Information: washingtoncenter.org

Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: Meet elected and soon-to-be-elected officials at this event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Tumwater Historical Park, 802 Deschutes Way SW. Candidates who filed last month as non-partisan or Republican positions have been invited to this picnic, provided by Pellegrino’s. Tickets are $20 single, $30 couple, $35 family, $10 Young Republicans. RSVP to Dorothy at 360-456-2992 or email borck.gretchen@gmail.com