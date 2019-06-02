Lewis County man dies in crash near Morton

A 74-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after he crashed his pickup truck and trailer in Lewis County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The man was identified as Ronald Lee Monroe of Buckley. His 65-year-old passenger was injured and taken to Morton General Hospital.

About 4:40 p.m. Saturday, troopers say Monroe was headed south on state Route 7, eight miles north of Morton, when the vehicle left the road and struck a ditch and culvert. Monroe died at the scene.

The pickup truck was towing a utility trailer, according to the state patrol.