Northbound I-5 near Tumwater delayed for 4-hours after crash is triggered by speeding, passing driver, troopers say
A 40-year-old man faces felony hit-and-run and DUI charges after an attempt to pass a vehicle triggered a crash on northbound Interstate 5 near Tumwater that delayed traffic for four hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Despite the seriousness of the crash, troopers say only one person was injured: A 37-year-old Chehalis woman who was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.
According to the State Patrol:
About 10 p.m. Saturday, the 40-year-old Tacoma man was headed north on I-5 at milepost 99. Troopers say he was traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass another vehicle.
He struck the vehicle he was trying to pass — a Chevrolet Express van — which caused the van to hit another vehicle. After the van hit that third vehicle, it rolled and blocked a lane of I-5.
Meanwhile, troopers say the Tacoma man fled the scene in his 2016 Dodge Challenger but was located at 78th Avenue Southwest, just west of Center Street Southwest in Tumwater.
