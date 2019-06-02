Lacey Fire District 3 busy with fires Saturday night and Sunday morning

Lacey Fire District 3 responded to two fires within hours of each other, including one Sunday morning on Fair Oaks Loop, the fire district announced. Courtesy

About 6:40 a.m. Sunday, fire crews were dispatched to a residence in the 7300 block of Fair Oaks Loop Southeast.

Fire officials said via social media that the fire caused significant damage to the home and sent one person to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

According to the district, the homeowner thinks that a pillow placed next to a heater caused the fire.

Before the Sunday morning fire, however, Lacey fire crews were busy with a fire in the 1600 block of Farina Loop Southeast about 9:20 p.m. Saturday.

The fire started on the second floor of the residence, and flames were showing when fire crews arrived, the district said via social media.

One person was treated for cuts to arms and legs because that person broke a window to rescue pets before fire crews were on scene, according to the district.