Car crash knocks out power to area of Tenino

About 40 Puget Sound Energy customers in the Tenino area do not have power after a car crashed into a power pole, according to a spokesman for the company and Tenino police.

Power is expected to be restored about 3 p.m. Monday, spokesman Andrew Padula said.

The outage was triggered about 3:50 a.m. Monday after a driver, headed south on Wichman Street South, drifted off the road and hit the power pole in the 300 block, Officer Craig Klumper said.

Klumper said the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Power initially was knocked out to only seven PSE customers, but in order to make repairs, power needed to be shut off in the area, affecting more customers, Padula said.