Restaurant inspections for June 5

Restaurant safety is a three-way partnership with customers, owners and inspectors Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day.

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Royal Bean Coffee

703 Tumwater Blvd.

May 23: 0 red; 13 blue

Comments: Do not store discards in dishwashing sinks, i.e. aluminum cans or used beverage cartons. Put these in waste receptacle. Prepare sinks with soap, water and sanitizing solution. Obtain proper test paper. Chlorine and/or quat test paper. Facility must be maintained clear and organized of extraneous materials, litter to be properly stored and disposed. Frozen foods, baked goods and breakfast sandwiches must be thawed in refrigeration. Finish of concrete floor is worn through to bare material. This must be refinished within six months.

KN Halal Market

7255 Martin Way E

May 21: 40 red; 20 blue

Comments: Person in charge (PIC) not in compliance with code and provided incorrect answers to food safety questions. Active managerial control of risk factors (contamination food temperatures, food storage, etc.). See violations. Correction: PIC must demonstrate active managerial control of risk factors through demonstration of knowledge in daily operations. Foods not in good condition. Molded fruits and vegetables, packages in storage damaged (open packages in refrigeration). Correction: Provide food in good condition and safe. Remove molded foods from sale/service. Improper cold holding temperatures of potentially hazardous products. Noodles requiring cold holding at 50 F in refrigeration. Correction: Rapid chill to 41 F or lower. Maintain foods requiring cold holding at or below 41 F. Unit thermometers not used to evaluate PHF. TCS food walk in thermometer reading above 41 F. No action taken by staff. Correction: Utilize thermometers to determine food temperatures and units ability to maintain required temperatures. In non-compliance with permit conditions. Conducting open food preparation as a minimal risk grocery. Facility preparing kimchi with manager present. Correction: Cease open food preparation until proper permit is obtained. Remove from sale/service. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Open display where PHF requiring 41 F or lower is stored unable to function to meet temperature requirement, walk-in not functioning to maintain required temperatures. Correction: Repair or replace equipment or relocate foods to properly functioning unit/s. Potential contamination during preparation and storage. Food prep areas co-mingled with persons foods, medications and chemicals. Whole shell raw eggs stored on/above ready-to-eat foods in refrigeration. Correction: Prevent potential contamination. Ensure food prep areas are limited to foods being prepped, relocate personal foods, chemicals and medication. Store foods according to cooking temperatures, place raw eggs below ready-to-eat foods. Bulk dispenser absent cover and handled scoop/utensil, bowl provided. Correction: Protect from potential contamination, provide covered bin/storage container. Provide handled scoop. Non-food/food contact surfaces improperly constructed/used. Unsealed wood crates used as shelving in walk-in and throughout facility. Correction: Provide smooth easily cleanable, non absorbent materials. Lights in walk-in in disrepair. Correction: Repair and replace.

No violations found

▪ Starbucks #383 (537 Sleater Kinney Road SE)