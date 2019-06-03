It’s not summer yet. Cool rain to return to Olympia by midweek

If you got out all your summer clothes over the weekend, you got ahead of yourself.

Damp, cool weather returns starting Wednesday, according to weather forecasters.

“Generally dry conditions with above-normal temperatures will last through Tuesday in the Pacific Northwest,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok in a statement.

But showers will spread into coastal areas at midweek. Friday is likely to be the coldest, wettest day, and there will be a chance of thunderstorms. The high on Friday isn’t even expected to reach 60.

Temperatures will dip low enough across the Cascades and northern Rockies for the precipitation that moves in to fall in the form of snow, but snow levels should stay above the major passes.

Gusty winds will whip in with the cool weather.

But don’t lose heart. Forecasters expect surging temperatures and drier weather to return by late in the weekend. And Monday’s high temperature is expected to hit 80.