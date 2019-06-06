Local
Liquor license suspended at downtown’s Jake’s on 4th
Jake’s on 4th, a popular downtown bar and dancing venue in downtown Olympia, has temporarily lost the use of its liquor license, according to the state Liquor and Cannabis Board.
The agency has posted the suspension notice on the front door of the business at 311 Fourth Ave. E.
According to the state, the license was suspended for the “sale or service (of alcohol) to apparently intoxicated person.”
The suspension took effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday and lasts through 10 a.m. June 20, according to the notice.
Check back for updates to this story.
Comments