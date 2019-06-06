This suspect tried to hide from a deputy. He didn’t hide very well

A man wanted on a felony warrant for forgery tried to hide from a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Thursday. Courtesy

A man wanted on a felony warrant for forgery tried to hide from a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Thursday.

Except the suspect hid in an air vent and could clearly be seen, Deputy Mitch King said.

Deputies were trying to locate a burglary suspect at a Thurston County residence Thursday morning when they encountered two men standing outside of it, he said. Evasive and uncooperative, the two men eventually went back inside the residence.

Suspicious, King and his partner checked jail information and discovered that both men were wanted on outstanding warrants: one for forgery, the other a state Department of Corrections warrant.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

They later entered the residence and King said he could clearly see one suspect “popping through the duct work.”

Eventually, the male suspect spoke up and said, “I can’t breathe, I need help.”

The forgery suspect was booked into the Thurston County Jail, while the other suspect was booked into the Nisqually Jail, King said.

The burglary suspect, meanwhile, wasn’t found. King thinks the suspect left the scene before deputies arrived.