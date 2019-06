More than 2,000 Puget Sound Energy customers in Tumwater are without power, the utility announced on its outage page. Courtesy

More than 2,000 Puget Sound Energy customers in Tumwater are without power, the utility announced on its outage page.

The outage was reported about 10:20 a.m. Friday. Power is expected to be restored at 12:30 p.m., according to the outage map.

The outage is under investigation.

