Chick-Fil-A (and a Taco Bell) are coming to Lacey, city says

Chick-Fil-A, a fast-food restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches, is coming to Hawks Prairie, the city confirmed Monday.

A land-use application for both a Chick-Fil-A and a Taco Bell were submitted to the city in March. Now, the city is getting close to approving it, senior planner Sarah Schelling said Monday.

Both restaurants have been proposed in the area of 8306 Quinault Drive NE. The Chick-Fil-A is set to occupy the west side of the lot, closer to Marvin Road, while the Taco Bell will be built on the east side of the lot.

The land-use application also notes that an existing building on the site will be demolished. That would appear to be the longtime Hawks Prairie Inn.

Check back for updates to this story.