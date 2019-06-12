Local What’s Happening for June 12

Wednesday

Thurston Investment Network to Host Business Pitch: The Thurston Investment Network (ThINk) is a membership-based network of local investors – a matchmaking service akin to the popular TV show, “Shark Tank,” only here in Thurston County. ThINk members have now invested in five local businesses for a total of over $300,000. On Wednesday, the community is invited to attend an information session about ThINk. Those that join the network can stay on to hear two local businesses make their pitch. The event is at 3 p.m. at the Thurston EDC Center for Business & Innovation at SPSCC’s Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave SE.

Thursday

History Talks at Schmidt House: The final program of the season will feature Master Rosarian Gary Ritchie speaking about “Heritage Roses and the Centennial Rose Garden” at noon at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. The rose garden will be open for visitors throughout the day. Free, but donations are appreciated. Information: Contact Don Trosper at 360-786-8117 or history@olytumfoundation.org.

Puget Sound Brews & News: For the fourth year, Boston Harbor Marina and the South Puget Sound Salmon Enhancement Group will host a summertime speaker series. The program begins at 6:30 p.m. at the marina, 312 73rd Ave NE. Purchase a pint glass (or bring one from previous years) to receive $1 off your draft beers for the evening. This week’s speaker is Doris Small from the state Department of Fish & Wildlife and Pad Smith talking about Juvenile Fish Movements Related to the Tide Cycle.

Friday

Evergreen Graduation: The Evergreen State College will honor its class of 2019 graduates in an outdoor ceremony on the campus’ Red Square from 1-4 p.m. The celebration marks its 48th commencement since the institution’s founding. More than 1,000 Greeners will receive their diplomas. To get visitors on and off campus for the ceremonies with minimal disruption, Evergreen Parkway will be closed from approximately 3-5 p.m. The temporary closure will be at 17th Ave. northbound and at Kaiser Road southbound to allow exit from the Evergreen campus at the conclusion of commencement.

Friday & Saturday

Rochester’s Swede Day: The annual Swede Day court coronation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St. SW in Rochester. Members of the court are Emily Morris, Anna Johnson, Jessyka Ritzman and Makayla Williams, all juniors at Rochester High School. Homemade strawberry shortcake and refreshments will be served, and all past royalty are invited. On Saturday, the Swede Day parade takes place at 11 a.m., following a pancake breakfast put on by the American Legion. A traditional Swedish lunch of meatballs, potatoes, coleslaw and shortbread will follow with a small plate for $5 and a large plate for $8. Hamburgers, hotdogs and soda will also be available. The grand marshals of the parade will be Susie Hawes and June Gelvin, longtime residents and volunteers, particularly with Rochester’s Community Closet.

Saturday

Olympic Air Show: The annual air show hosted by the Olympic Flight Museum at the Olympia Regional Airport is themed Aviation in the Movies, and will feature aircraft with cinematic association from World War II, Vietnam and contemporary films. Aerobatic demonstrations from museum aircraft include the Goodyear FG-1D Corsair, and the P-51D Mustang, American Beauty. The West Coast Ravens Demonstration Team also will be a featured guest. Additional event features include a World War II encampment, a beer garden, food and merchandise vendors, and a variety of youth activities. Information: http://www.olympicairshow.com or www.olympicflightmuseum.com.

SPSCC commencement: South Puget Sound Community College will celebrate more than 1,400 graduates at the 2019 commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. at The Evergreen State College’s Red Square. The event marks the first commencement collaboration between SPSCC and Evergreen. The college will award 1,887 associate degrees and certificates, as well as 269 GEDs, totaling 2,156 awards. The student speaker for the ceremony will be Tawni Andrews, an adult student earning her Associate of Applied Science in Culinary Arts. The processional will be led by the Clan Gordon Pipe Band.

Southwest Washington Fair Association Barn Bash: This fundraiser to benefit youth premiums – the funds paid out to young people who compete in the fair with their animals – offers country music and dancing, food and beer, and a silent auction from 7-11 p.m. at the green 4-H barn at the fairgrounds, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. Tickets are $10 in advance at the fair office (cash only) or at Brownpapertickets.com. Tickets at the door are $15. This is an all-ages event. Information: 360-740-2655 or www.southwestwashingtonfair.org .

Sunday

Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation Choir spring concert: Directed by Troy Arnold Fisher, the vocal group will perform at 7 p.m. at the church, 2315 Division St. NW. Olympia. The program features a wide repertoire of music. Admission is free, donations are gratefully accepted.

Monday

Talk about the Port of Olympia with Commissioner E.J. Zita: Learn about the Port of Olympia, its fiscal responsibilities and its environmental mandate for protection and remediation at this meeting with Zita at 7 p.m. at the Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 152, west side entrance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Meeting presented by the Protect the Environment Team of Olympia Indivisible.

Hispanic Roundtable’s 2019 Community Summit: This second annual event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Capital Region ESD 113, 6005 Tyee Drive SW, Tumwater. Guest speakers will be Jorge L Barón, Dr. Carlos Gil, Carlos Mejia Rodriguez, and Alejandro Sanchez. The event is designed to provide an opportunity for agencies, organizations, individuals, and service providers to build networks and partnerships to better support the Latinx Community in Thurston, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason, and Pacific counties. Courses in cultural humility and responsibility will be offered (CEUs available). Organizers will provide updates on the latest immigration issues facing the state. Register online: https://bit.ly/2IkVUi0