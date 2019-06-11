Yelm police ask: Have you seen this man?

Yelm police are asking for the public’s help after a man allegedly tried to use counterfeit money, then became angry and stole a phone. Courtesy

Yelm police are asking for the public’s help after a man allegedly tried to use counterfeit money, then became angry and stole a phone.

On May 26, the man, described as white by police, entered the Park Place Shell station in Yelm.

Police say he then tried to purchase $10 of fuel with a $100 counterfeit bill. When he was confronted about the bill, he became agitated, according to police, and walked behind the counter to confront the store clerk.

Police say he then took the clerk’s cell phone and ran from the store.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.