Local What’s Happening for June 14

Taking a ride in a rare bird at the Olympic Air Show Joined by fellow pilot Ken Collins, Olympic Flight Museum president Brian Reynolds (left) flies the Kaman HH-43 Huskie helicopter during the 2017 Olympic Air Show. The military chopper is the only operational Huskie performing in air shows.

Friday

Evergreen Graduation: The Evergreen State College will honor its class of 2019 graduates in an outdoor ceremony on the campus’ Red Square from 1-4 p.m. The celebration marks its 48th commencement since the institution’s founding. More than 1,000 Greeners will receive their diplomas. To get visitors on and off campus for the ceremonies with minimal disruption, Evergreen Parkway will be closed from approximately 3-5 p.m. The temporary closure will be at 17th Avenue northbound and at Kaiser Road southbound to allow exit from the Evergreen campus at the conclusion of commencement.

Friday & Saturday

Rochester’s Swede Day: The annual Swede Day court coronation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St. SW in Rochester. Members of the court are Emily Morris, Anna Johnson, Jessyka Ritzman and Makayla Williams, all juniors at Rochester High School. Homemade strawberry shortcake and refreshments will be served, and all past royalty are invited. On Saturday, the Swede Day parade takes place at 11 a.m., following a pancake breakfast put on by the American Legion. A traditional Swedish lunch of meatballs, potatoes, coleslaw and shortbread will follow with a small plate for $5 and a large plate for $8. Hamburgers, hotdogs and soda will also be available. The grand marshals of the parade will be Susie Hawes and June Gelvin, longtime residents and volunteers, particularly with Rochester’s Community Closet.

Saturday

Olympic Air Show: The annual air show hosted by the Olympic Flight Museum at the Olympia Regional Airport is themed Aviation in the Movies, and will feature aircraft with cinematic association from World War II, Vietnam and contemporary films. Aerobatic demonstrations from museum aircraft include the Goodyear FG-1D Corsair, and the P-51D Mustang, American Beauty. The West Coast Ravens Demonstration Team also will be a featured guest. Additional event features include a World War II encampment, a beer garden, food and merchandise vendors, and a variety of youth activities. Information: http://www.olympicairshow.com or www.olympicflightmuseum.com.

SPSCC commencement: South Puget Sound Community College will celebrate more than 1,400 graduates at the 2019 commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. at The Evergreen State College’s Red Square. The event marks the first commencement collaboration between SPSCC and Evergreen. The college will award 1,887 associate degrees and certificates, as well as 269 GEDs, totaling 2,156 awards. The student speaker for the ceremony will be Tawni Andrews, an adult student earning her Associate of Applied Science in Culinary Arts. The processional will be led by the Clan Gordon Pipe Band.

Southwest Washington Fair Association Barn Bash: This fundraiser to benefit youth premiums – the funds paid out to young people who compete in the fair with their animals – offers country music and dancing, food and beer, and a silent auction from 7-11 p.m. at the green 4-H barn at the fairgrounds, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. Tickets are $10 in advance at the fair office (cash only) or at Brownpapertickets.com. Tickets at the door are $15. This is an all-ages event. Information: 360-740-2655 or www.southwestwashingtonfair.org .

Sunday

Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation Choir spring concert: Directed by Troy Arnold Fisher, the vocal group will perform at 7 p.m. at the church, 2315 Division St. NW. Olympia. The program features a wide repertoire of music. Admission is free, donations are gratefully accepted.

Monday

Talk about the Port of Olympia with Commissioner E.J. Zita: Learn about the Port of Olympia, its fiscal responsibilities and its environmental mandate for protection and remediation at this meeting with Zita at 7 p.m. at the Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 152, west side entrance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Meeting presented by the Protect the Environment Team of Olympia Indivisible.

Hispanic Roundtable’s 2019 Community Summit: This second annual event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Capital Region ESD 113, 6005 Tyee Drive SW, Tumwater. Guest speakers will be Jorge L Barón, Dr. Carlos Gil, Carlos Mejia Rodriguez, and Alejandro Sanchez. The event is designed to provide an opportunity for agencies, organizations, individuals, and service providers to build networks and partnerships to better support the Latinx Community in Thurston, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason, and Pacific counties. Courses in cultural humility and responsibility will be offered (CEUs available). Organizers will provide updates on the latest immigration issues facing the state. Register online: https://bit.ly/2IkVUi0

Wednesday

Free tax workshop: Business owners in Washington are responsible for knowing which taxes to report. To help them, the state Department of Revenue is hosting a free workshop for new and small business owners from 9 a.m. to noon at the Department of Revenue, Room 114A, 6400 Linderson Way SW, Tumwater. Participants will learn about Washington excise taxes, reporting classifications, deductions, tax incentives, sales tax collection and record-keeping requirements. Attendees receive a workbook and reference guide to Revenue’s rules and regulations. Information: 800-647-7706 or register on Revenue’s education webpage. Or contact Revenue’s Rick Stedman at 360-705-6624 or rickst@dor.wa.gov.