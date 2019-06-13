Downed power line starts fire, knocks out power on Olympia-Tumwater line

What to do when the power goes out Tips to be prepared and remain safe when the electricity goes out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tips to be prepared and remain safe when the electricity goes out.

A fire near the Olympia-Tumwater line Thursday knocked out power to more than 1,000 customers and some nearby schools.

Tumwater Fire Department responded to a grass fire that was started by a downed power line. The fire was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. near Cleveland Avenue Southeast and Capitol Boulevard Southeast.

Olympia School District reported power, phone and internet outages at Pioneer Elementary School, Washington Middle School and Olympia High School.

By 1:15 p.m., power had been restored to all but a few dozen customers, according to Puget Sound Energy.