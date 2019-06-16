Local

Unidentified hit-and-run driver triggers multiple vehicle crash in Lacey, troopers say

An unidentified female driver on Saturday triggered a multiple vehicle crash on a freeway ramp to Lacey before leaving the scene, according to the Washington State Patrol.
An unidentified driver on Saturday triggered a multiple vehicle crash on a freeway ramp to Lacey before leaving the scene, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The woman’s vehicle is described as a white, 2001 GMC Sonoma pickup truck.

About 5:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers say the driver struck a motorcycle on the northbound Interstate 5 off ramp to Marvin Road in Lacey. That caused the motorcycle to crash into a second motorcycle, which caused the second motorcycle to crash into a Nissan Pathfinder, according to the State Patrol.

One of the motorcyclists — a 56-year-old Kent man — was injured but was not taken to an area hospital. The other motorcyclist and the Nissan driver were not injured, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers say the woman faces a felony hit-and-run charge.

