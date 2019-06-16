Local

Reminder: Your Sunday northbound I-5 commute won’t be easy

If you’re stuck in northbound I-5 traffic near the Nisqually bridge, here’s why: crews are replacing a slab near the bridge, according to the state Department of Transportation.
If you’re stuck in northbound I-5 traffic near the Nisqually bridge, here’s why: crews are replacing a slab near the bridge, according to the state Department of Transportation. Washington state Department of Transportation Courtesy

If you’re stuck in northbound I-5 traffic near the Nisqually bridge, here’s why: crews are replacing a slab near the bridge, according to the state Department of Transportation.

And that work will continue through 4 a.m. Monday. It also will resume the following weekend, June 21-24.

One northbound lane is closed. The other two lanes will be narrower than usual and the speed limit will be lowered to 35 miles per hour.

Traffic cameras in the area show backups.

Rolf Boone

Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.

  Comments  