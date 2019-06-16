Reminder: Your Sunday northbound I-5 commute won’t be easy

If you’re stuck in northbound I-5 traffic near the Nisqually bridge, here’s why: crews are replacing a slab near the bridge, according to the state Department of Transportation. Courtesy

If you’re stuck in northbound I-5 traffic near the Nisqually bridge, here’s why: crews are replacing a slab near the bridge, according to the state Department of Transportation.

And that work will continue through 4 a.m. Monday. It also will resume the following weekend, June 21-24.

One northbound lane is closed. The other two lanes will be narrower than usual and the speed limit will be lowered to 35 miles per hour.

Traffic cameras in the area show backups.

