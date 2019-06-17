Woman is flown to Harborview after she suffers head injury in Mason County

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 39-year-old Puyallup woman was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after she suffered a head injury in Mason County on Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the woman was checking whether a load was secure on an SUV. At the time, the SUV was on the shoulder of state Route 119 at Fawn Drive, which is four miles north of Hoodsport.

While she was checking whether the load was secure, troopers say the SUV driver accidentally accelerated and then hit the brakes, which resulted in the woman being thrown to the road where she hit the back of her head.

The 41-year-old Puyallup woman driving the SUV was not injured.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The incident is under investigation, according to the State Patrol.