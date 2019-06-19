Restaurant inspections for June 19

Restaurant safety is a three-way partnership with customers, owners and inspectors Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day.

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Nisqually Bar & Grill

10323 Martin Way E

June 11: 45 red; 5 blue

Comments: Beef chubs, walk-in freezer, FROZEN. Improper hand washing. Cook washed hands for less than required 20 seconds. Correction: Properly wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and warm water. Inadequate hand washing facilities. Facility utilizing second basin of three-compartment sink for hand washing. Correction: Operator to install hand sink in main kitchen by July 1. Operator to submit plan for install and sink model for approval BEFORE install. Improper shellfish ID. Tags not maintained for 90 days. Correction: Maintain shell stock tags in chronological order for 90 days. Ensure cooling 2-inch depth or less. Improper consumer advisory, reminder asterisk absent or applicable foods. Correction: Provide reminder asterisk or make indicating food may be under cooked/raw. Facility has not purged/undertaken required food safety measures to actively manage risk factors associated with hand washing and potential cross contamination as discussed previously. Sanitizer test kit not utilized. Chlorine sanitizer greater than 100 ppm (~200 ppm). Correction: Use test strips to verify sanitizer concentration (chlorine 50-100 ppm). Ensure all bar “gun lines” are intact and clean.

Safeway Fuel Station #1952

4280 Martin Way E

June 5: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Sanitizer not made at time of inspection (offers open food). Correction: Prepare per manufacturers instruction (150-400 ppm) and maintain as required, changing every four hours or sooner. Ensure medications are stored in a manner to prevent potential contamination of food (e.g. not above food). Ensure foods are stored 6 inches or greater from floor.

Nisqually Basin Youth Baseball

16820 Canal Road SE

June 4: 25 red; 5 blue

Comments: Hand wash sink access partially blocked by items on floor, operator moved items immediately. Maintain access to hand wash sink at all times, will be assigned points if found with access blocked in the future. Cheese sauce less than minimum hot hold temperature (significantly). Shall be 135 F or more when hot held. Correction: Any cheese sauce in the danger zone (41-135 F) for more than four hours is potentially hazardous and needs to be discarded. Heat cheese sauce less than 135 F coming from machine to 165 F if in microwave oven before serving. No bleach (for chlorine) test strips, has QT-10 QAC test strips. Obtain and use bleach test strips as soon as possible. Acceptable for use range is 50-200 ppm, solution is over 200 ppm bleach. Recommend set up counter wipes solution at beginning of each event to wipe down all surfaces before commencing food source.

Subway

5729 Littlerock Road SE

June 4: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Sani-bucket at 200 ppm quat. Sauce bottles (empty) in hand wash sink. Hand wash sinks must be used for hand washing ONLY. Corrected: Bottles removed, discussed with staff. Ensure cardboard/garbage area is cleaned frequently to prevent pest/rodent activity.

Walmart #3850

5900 Littlerock Road SW

June 4: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Raw brats, stored above pre-cooked ham products. Raw animal proteins must be stored below and away from ready-to-eat foods. Correction: More brats below cooked ham products. Meat not currently cut in this area, all product arrives pre-cut.

Heavenly Donuts

805 Sleater Kinney Road SE

June 4: 25 red; 8 blue

Comments: Employee used bare hands to move donuts to frosting pans. Must wash hands and wear gloves when handling pastries and other ready-to-eat foods. Drain line of ice machine lays in bottom of floor sink. Drain line must be suspended above sink, above floor level. Ice scoops stored on top of ice machine. Scoops must be stored in a clean and sanitized container. Joints between floor tile and counter top tile have debris accumulation. This should be cleared and joints should be re-filled with grout. Complete in 240 days, up to nine months. Soda beverage dispenser removed.

Ram Restaurant & Brewery

8100 Freedom Lane NE

June 4: 10 red; 5 blue

Comments: Ensure all foods coded by shallow pan method are 2 inches or less in depth and remain uncovered until 41 F is obtained. Reviewed glove use and glove use requirements. Discussed alternative barrier options. Improper cold holding of PHFs/TCS. Food placed in cold holding above 41 F after prep (morning). Correction: Ensure foods in cold holding are maintained at or below 41 F. Place foods 41 F in unit once properly chilled (units verified to be working properly) (reviewed temperature checks). Ensure that each unit thermometer is visible to employees. Ensure proper thermal test kit for dish machine. Interior of ice machine dirty with mold like substance. Correction: Properly wash, rinse, sanitize and air dry and maintain.

Mariachi Alegre Mexican Restaurant

19947 Old 99 Highway SE

May 30: 0 red; 7 blue

Comments: Cook had used uncleaned cutting board (red) to dice tomatoes, not clear of stains and contamination before use. Floor repainted but must be completed at line-cook area. Complete in 180 days. Remove and replace deteriorated wood shelf and rusted brackets where microwave is located. Move mop, brooms, etc. by hand sink to custodial area.

Guest House Inn & Suites

1600 74th Ave. SW

May 30: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Provide thermometer in homestyle two-door refrigerator. Correct in two weeks. Homestyle refrigerator/freezer shall be considered for replacement to a commercial grade unit in 120 days.

93rd Avenue Espresso

2421 93rd Ave. SW

May 29: 0 red; 3 blue

Comments: Door seal of under counter fridge is torn and dilapidated. Door alignment is poor to also not provide a proper seal. This unit should be repaired or replaced in six weeks.

