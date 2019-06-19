Local What’s Happening for June 19

Wednesday

Free tax workshop: Business owners in Washington are responsible for knowing which taxes to report. To help them, the state Department of Revenue is hosting a free workshop for new and small business owners from 9 a.m. to noon at the Department of Revenue, Room 114A, 6400 Linderson Way SW, Tumwater. Participants will learn about Washington excise taxes, reporting classifications, deductions, tax incentives, sales tax collection and record-keeping requirements. Attendees receive a workbook and reference guide to Revenue’s rules and regulations. Information: 800-647-7706 or register on Revenue’s education webpage. Or contact Revenue’s Rick Stedman at 360-705-6624 or rickst@dor.wa.gov.

Thursday

Lacey City Council On The Road worksession: The Lacey City Council will host a “Council on the Road” worksession from 6-8 p.m. at Salish Middle School, 8605 Campus Glen Drive NE. The event provides Lacey residents an opportunity to meet and engage with Lacey City Council members and learn more about the community. The event will begin with a meet and greet session from 6-6:30 p.m., followed by presentations on road construction projects and development updates, and a community conversation about homelessness. Information: PublicAffairs@ci.lacey.wa.us, 360-491-3214, or ci.lacey.wa.us/Council-on-the-Road.

Thurston County meeting on proposed amendment to Asphalt Recycling Policy: Thurston County’s Community Planning and Economic Development Department will hold a public information meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE, to provide information about a report related to the Nisqually Subarea Plan asphalt recycling policy. The report, a literature review conducted by Herrera Environmental Consultants, is now available at https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/planning/Pages/comp-plan-cp11-home.aspx. The proposed policy change would amend a single policy within the Nisqually Subarea Plan, removing language that prohibits asphalt recycling there.

New to Medicare seminar: 10 a.m. to noon at the Olympia Senior Center. 222 Columbia St. NW. No registration necessary. For individual appointments or to speak to an advisor, call 360-586-6181 ext. 134. Staff and volunteers trained by the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner will cover how to apply for Medicare and options available to people going on Medicare. Limited, two-hour parking in city lot on Columbia across from center.

Friday

The Olympia West Lions Club used book event: Starting at 9 a.m., books will be on sale at Haggen’s NW Food store in west Olympia. All proceeds will support Lions project of sight and hearing conservation, diabetes prevention and childhood cancer. Information: Call Garth Holmes at 360-943-3843.

Saturday

Hands On Children’s Museum Fire Rescue Spectacular: This free event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside the museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Visitors can meet local firefighters and explore the Olympia Fire Department’s fleet of rescue vehicles. explore 5 vintage fire trucks, AID#1, SORT vehicle, police cruiser, and a police motorcycle, greet Sparky the Fire Dog, and take the Jr. Firefighter Challenge that includes a bucket brigade, flaming house spray down and hose rolling relay. Firehouse hot dogs and hand-dipped ice cream will be available. The event is outside the museum, so there is no admission charge.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Tour: Attend a presentation followed by a tour of the Budd Inlet Treatment Plant at 1 p.m. at LOTT’s WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. See how LOTT cleans wastewater and the steps taken to protect Puget Sound. Tour participants must be 10 years or older and wear closed shoes. Information: 360-664-2333 or www.wetsciencecenter.org

Saturday and Sunday

Summer Amateur Radio Field Day: Members of the Olympia Amateur Radio Society will participate in the National Amateur Radio Field Day exercise from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. Sunday at 8901 Rich Road SE, Olympia. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. For more than 100 years, Amateur Radio — also called ham radio — has allowed people from all walks of life to experiment with electronics and communications techniques, as well as provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster or emergency, all without needing a cell phone or the Internet. Field Day demonstrates ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location.

Ride the Willapa: The Lewis County Community Trails Association will welcome cyclists of all ages and abilities to the fourth annual Ride the Willapa bicycle ride and overnight camping event originating in Chehalis. The ride is a weekend of family-friendly biking and camping along the Willapa Hills Trail, one of the state’s newest rails-to-trails corridors. This year’s event boasts 62 possible rideable miles, beginning and ending at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis. Participants are welcome to ride as far as they wish up to trail mile 31, near the historic Walville logging camp, before returning to Chehalis. Willapa Hills Farm will host Tour de Farms outside Pe Ell, offering a pop-up farmers’ market and live music. Riders can get tickets to camp at Rainbow Falls State Park and Willapa Hills Farm; single-day tickets are also available. Details and tickets: ridethewillapa.com, facebook.com/ridethewillapa.

Sunday

Capital City Pride: This year’s event, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion in New York City, will include a parade at noon from the State Capitol to Heritage Park in Olympia, followed by a festival in Heritage Park from 1-6 p.m., which will include music, awards, drag performances, and comedy. Information: www.capitalcitypride.net

Educational garden tour highlights "water-wise" and "fire-wise" methods: Enjoy a local 4-acre landscape that features constructed ponds/streams, ornamental native plants, and "green" techniques. Learn how to drought-proof your own landscape, safeguard against fire damage to homes as the climate warms, overcome drainage problems, save money on landscaping and more. Landscape and horticulture experts will provide guided tours and staff educational displays at a Summer Solstice Garden Open Fundraiser from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event supports the Native Plant Salvage Foundation and its efforts to educate local gardeners about how to protect water and habitat.