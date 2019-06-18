Burglary suspect dies after he is shot by Centralia police officer

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An 18-year-old burglary suspect has died at an area hospital after he was shot by a Centralia police officer early Tuesday.

About 5 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 1400 block of Logan Street in Centralia. The suspect was reportedly armed.

After officers arrived, one officer confronted the suspect and shots were fired.

The shooting is under investigation.

No other details were released.