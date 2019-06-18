Body believed to be that of missing Olympia man recovered in Clallam County

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

A body found floating in the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Monday is presumed to be that of an Olympia man who went missing last week, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles L. Swanson, 70, of Olympia was reported missing late Friday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he had launched his boat from a resort in Sekiu the day before. Ocean conditions were reportedly “very rough and choppy,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. and Canadian coast guards searched for Swanson by boat and helicopter from Friday until Sunday morning. Monday afternoon, deputies were dispatched for a report of a body in the water near Neah Bay.

The Sheriff’s Office said the identity has not yet been determined but it is presumed to be Swanson.