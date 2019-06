Local What’s Happening for June 21

Friday

The Olympia West Lions Club used book event: Starting at 9 a.m., books will be on sale at Haggen’s NW Food store in west Olympia. All proceeds will support Lions project of sight and hearing conservation, diabetes prevention and childhood cancer. Information: Call Garth Holmes at 360-943-3843.

Saturday

Hands On Children’s Museum Fire Rescue Spectacular: This free event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside the museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Visitors can meet local firefighters and explore the Olympia Fire Department’s fleet of rescue vehicles. explore 5 vintage fire trucks, AID#1, SORT vehicle, police cruiser, and a police motorcycle, greet Sparky the Fire Dog, and take the Jr. Firefighter Challenge that includes a bucket brigade, flaming house spray down and hose rolling relay. Firehouse hot dogs and hand-dipped ice cream will be available. The event is outside the museum, so there is no admission charge.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Tour: Attend a presentation followed by a tour of the Budd Inlet Treatment Plant at 1 p.m. at LOTT’s WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. See how LOTT cleans wastewater and the steps taken to protect Puget Sound. Tour participants must be 10 years or older and wear closed shoes. Information: 360-664-2333 or www.wetsciencecenter.org

PARC launches The Art Resiliency Fund: The Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture Foundation of Thurston County will host a brunch at 10 a.m. at Tugboat Annie’s, 2100 West Bay Drive NW, Olympia, to launch the new Arts Resiliency Fund. Tickets are $25 at www.brownpapertickets.com. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/644233719358025/

Swim into Summer Safety Fair: The Child Care Action Council is hosting this free family safety event from 1-5 p.m. at the McLane/Black Lake Fire Department, 124 Delphi Road NW, Olympia. The event includes a smoke house, throw ropes for water rescues, concussion goggles, and free safety items. There also will be prizes and food. Register in advance for free 30-minute water safety lessons at Discover Aquatics at https://www.ccacwa.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=867

Capital City Pride Block Party Drag Festival: This free event will take place from 1-5 p.m. near Cryptatropa Bar, on Jefferson Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues in downtown Olympia. The performances and nonprofit booths are for all ages.

Long Lake Park kicks off season: Lacey’s Long Lake Park “summer season” begins, with the park open daily from 7 a.m. to dark, and lifeguards on duty from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Visitors can enjoy the swimming beach, two sand volleyball courts, nature trails, barbecue grills, picnic tables, and benches. Visitors can also use the small-craft launch area, added in 2018, for canoes, kayaks, rowboats, paddleboards, and other similar small craft; motorized boats are not allowed. Northwest Paddle Surfers will be on site renting stand-up paddleboards and kayaks from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For rental details, visit Northwestpaddlesurfers.com/Long-Lake-Beach-Park/. Information: ci.lacey.wa.us/VisitParks.

Korean War veterans receive Ambassador for Peace Medals and Certificates: Nine veterans, or family members on behalf of veterans, will receive the medals of appreciation from the Korean government to American service men and women. The medals will be presented at 11 a.m. during the 69th Annual Korean War Memorial Commemoration and Wreathlaying Ceremony at the Washington State Korean War Memorial Park on the Capitol Campus. Keynote speaker will be Korea’s Retired Major General Nam Pyo Park, the first president of Washington Tacoma Korean American Association.

Saturday and Sunday

Summer Amateur Radio Field Day: Members of the Olympia Amateur Radio Society will participate in the National Amateur Radio Field Day exercise from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. Sunday at 8901 Rich Road SE, Olympia. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. For more than 100 years, Amateur Radio — also called ham radio — has allowed people from all walks of life to experiment with electronics and communications techniques, as well as provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster or emergency, all without needing a cell phone or the Internet. Field Day demonstrates ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location.

Ride the Willapa: The Lewis County Community Trails Association will welcome cyclists of all ages and abilities to the fourth annual Ride the Willapa bicycle ride and overnight camping event originating in Chehalis. The ride is a weekend of family-friendly biking and camping along the Willapa Hills Trail, one of the state’s newest rails-to-trails corridors. This year’s event boasts 62 possible rideable miles, beginning and ending at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis. Participants are welcome to ride as far as they wish up to trail mile 31, near the historic Walville logging camp, before returning to Chehalis. Willapa Hills Farm will host Tour de Farms outside Pe Ell, offering a pop-up farmers’ market and live music. Riders can get tickets to camp at Rainbow Falls State Park and Willapa Hills Farm; single-day tickets are also available. Details and tickets: ridethewillapa.com, facebook.com/ridethewillapa.

Sunday

Capital City Pride: This year’s event, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion in New York City, will include a parade at noon from the State Capitol to Heritage Park in Olympia, followed by a festival in Heritage Park from 1-6 p.m., which will include music, awards, drag performances, and comedy. Information: www.capitalcitypride.net

Educational garden tour highlights “water-wise” and “fire-wise” methods: Enjoy a local 4-acre landscape that features constructed ponds/streams, ornamental native plants, and “green” techniques. Learn how to drought-proof your own landscape, safeguard against fire damage to homes as the climate warms, overcome drainage problems, save money on landscaping and more. Landscape and horticulture experts will provide guided tours and staff educational displays at a Summer Solstice Garden Open Fundraiser from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event supports the Native Plant Salvage Foundation and its efforts to educate local gardeners about how to protect water and habitat.

Wednesday

ODA assessment district information meeting: Downtown property owners are considering the merits of a property-based self-assessment district to invest in the health of downtown Olympia. If the initiative moves forward, all private property owners within the district boundaries would be asked to consider signing a petition to support the self-assessment district. The Olympia Downtown Alliance is hosting a meeting from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Black Box at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, to offer information and gather feedback on a draft business plan for the district, including proposed boundaries, scope of service, program administration, budget, and assessment methodology.

Thursday

New to Medicare seminar: The seminar starts at 11 a.m. at the Mason County Senior Activities Center at the Pavilion, 190 Sentry Drive, Shelton. No registration necessary. For individual appointments or to speak to an advisor, call 360-586-6181 ext. 134 from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Staff and volunteers trained by the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner will cover how to apply for Medicare and options available to people going on Medicare.