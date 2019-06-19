2 suspicious fires damage homes in Yelm area

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

Two suspicious fires damaged homes in the Yelm area last week, according to emergency responders.

The first fire was reported about 12:45 p.m. June 11 in the 13000 block of Solberg Road Southeast, Yelm Fire Chief Mark King said Tuesday.

The fire damaged a two-story residence outside the city of Yelm. Although suspicious, the fire may have been the result of a domestic dispute between those who lived in the house, King said.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, Lt. Tim Rudloff said Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The second suspicious fire was reported on June 12.

About 6:30 p.m., Yelm fire crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire in the 400 block of West Road Northeast in the city of Yelm.

No accelerant was found, but fire crews did find a threatening spray-painted message on the back of the mobile home, Chief King said.

Two adults and three juveniles were living in the residence, but after the fire, it is no longer habitable, he said.

Yelm police are aware of the West Road fire, but do not think it’s related to the Solberg fire, Chief Todd Stancil said Tuesday.