Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Daniel L. Leatherman

Age: 27

Description: White man, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

Status: Level 3

Registered to live at: Transient

Criminal history: In 2015, Leatherman pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of indecent liberties without forcible compulsion and was sentenced to 20 months confinement with credit for time served after he was accused of attempting to sexually assault a 36-year-old woman.

Curtis L. Jones

Age: 47

Description: White man, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 250 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes

Status: Level 3

Registered to live at: 2600 block of Lakeside Drive Northeast in Lacey

Criminal history: In 2003, Jones pleaded guilty in Lewis County Superior Court to two counts of first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 120 months confinement after he was accused of having sexual contact with a 9-year-old girl.