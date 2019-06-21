50 rolls of fake grass catch fire near Lacey

The 8-foot-long rolls of artificial grass gave off thick black smoke and a strong odor as they burned. Lacey Fire District 3 via Twitter

Lacey Fire District 3 says its crews spent most of Thursday evening trying to put out 50 rolls of artificial grass that caught fire.

The incident happened at a home in the area of state Route 510 and Mullen Road Southeast starting about 6:30 p.m. The fire was still going but contained when crews left about 11:30 p.m., said Battalion Chief Patrick Harn.

The 8-foot-long rolls gave off thick black smoke and a strong odor as they burned.

“It’s pretty much made of petroleum, petroleum products, so once it gets going it’s pretty flammable,” Harn said.

Damage was estimated at $20,000 to $30,000. It is unclear what caused the fire. The homeowner reported no activity in the area that could have started it, according to Harn.