Local What’s Happening for June 23

Sunday

Capital City Pride: This year’s event, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion in New York City, will include a parade at noon from the State Capitol to Heritage Park in Olympia, followed by a festival in Heritage Park from 1-6 p.m., which will include music, awards, drag performances, and comedy. Information: www.capitalcitypride.net

Educational garden tour highlights “water-wise” and “fire-wise” methods: Enjoy a local 4-acre landscape that features constructed ponds/streams, ornamental native plants, and “green” techniques. Learn how to drought-proof your own landscape, safeguard against fire damage to homes as the climate warms, overcome drainage problems, save money on landscaping and more. Landscape and horticulture experts will provide guided tours and staff educational displays at a Summer Solstice Garden Open Fundraiser from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event supports the Native Plant Salvage Foundation and its efforts to educate local gardeners about how to protect water and habitat.

Tuesday

Disaster Preparedness workshop: Thurston County Emergency Management Coordinators Andrew Kinney and Vivian Eason are slated to make a free presentation on how you can be prepared to survive a disaster until help arrives. The event will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, a designated Red Cross Shelter, at 18501 Paulson St. SW, Rochester. Presentation topics will include: the most probable threats to Thurston County; first responder priorities; when and what type of help will realistically be available; what to do to prepare; and the Thurston County Alert Warning System. Demonstrations and information will also be available on water storage; communication/HAM radio; temporary shelters; home security; first aid; transportable survival kits; and alternative cooking methods. Refreshments will be served. Information: Call Steve Kvavle at 360-951-4537.

Wednesday

ODA assessment district information meeting: Downtown property owners are considering the merits of a property-based self-assessment district to invest in the health of downtown Olympia. If the initiative moves forward, all private property owners within the district boundaries would be asked to consider signing a petition to support the self-assessment district. The Olympia Downtown Alliance is hosting a meeting from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Black Box at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, to offer information and gather feedback on a draft business plan for the district, including proposed boundaries, scope of service, program administration, budget, and assessment methodology.

Thursday

New to Medicare seminar: The seminar starts at 11 a.m. at the Mason County Senior Activities Center at the Pavilion, 190 Sentry Drive, Shelton. No registration necessary. For individual appointments or to speak to an advisor, call 360-586-6181 ext. 134 from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Staff and volunteers trained by the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner will cover how to apply for Medicare and options available to people going on Medicare.

Friday

Wild & Scenic Film Festival: Pacific Rivers and the Olympia Film Society host the festival from 5-9 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. E, Olympia. A collection of films from the annual festival held in January in Nevada City, California, will be screened. The films address environmental concerns and celebrations, including some in Western Washington. Doors open at 5 p.m. and shows start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 or $15 for OFS members. Tickets can be purchased at the Capitol Theatre box office or www.olympiafilmsociety.org.

Olympia Downtown Alliance Downtown Academy: At 8:30 a.m., starting at 116 Fifth Ave. SE, join Olympia Economic Development Director Mike Reid on a tour of vacant property in downtown Olympia. Information: https://downtownolympia.org

Saturday

Book signing with Jennifer Crooks and Drew Crooks: Olympia Barnes & Noble will host this event at 1 p.m. for “DuPont,” a book by Jennifer Crooks and Drew Crooks about the city of DuPont, where the British Hudson’s Bay Company established the first Fort Nisqually as a fur trading post in 1833, and the site that became the DuPont powder works plant, manufacturing explosives in the early 1900s. Free. Barnes & Noble is at 1530 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia.

Olympia Farmers Market Berry Harvest Celebration: The free event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will include a series of short workshops: 11 a.m. Storytime in the Garden; Noon is Helping Pollinators; 1 p.m. is Soil Testing for Success; and 2 p.m. Growing Berries, with plants available for purchase. Market Berry Shortcake will be for sale as a fundraiser for the Market’s Farm to Table Holiday Food Drive. The market is at Olympia Farmers Market, 700 Capitol Way N.

City of Lacey historic walking tour: Take a free guided tour of the oldest neighborhood in Lacey at 10 a.m., starting at the Lacey Museum, 829 Lacey St. SE. The tour will focus on the story of immigration in Lacey. Participants can visit the Lacey Museum following the walking tour. Recommended for ages 14 and older. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Walkers are advised to have appropriate gear for the weather and walking shoes. Bottled water will be provided. Information: call the Lacey Parks and Recreation Department at 360-491-0857.