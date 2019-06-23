Local

Mason County man flown to Harborview after he is ejected from vehicle

A 32-year-old Allyn man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Sunday morning after he crashed his pickup truck on state Route 3, north of Shelton, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash resulted in him being ejected from the vehicle.

About 4:45 a.m. Sunday, the man was driving on state Route 3 at Krabbenhoft Road. Troopers say he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn and then crossed the northbound lane, crashing into a tree and power pole.

Either during or after the crash, the man was ejected from his vehicle, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers say the man is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Rolf Boone

Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.

