Mason County man flown to Harborview after he is ejected from vehicle

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 32-year-old Allyn man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Sunday morning after he crashed his pickup truck on state Route 3, north of Shelton, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash resulted in him being ejected from the vehicle.

About 4:45 a.m. Sunday, the man was driving on state Route 3 at Krabbenhoft Road. Troopers say he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn and then crossed the northbound lane, crashing into a tree and power pole.

Either during or after the crash, the man was ejected from his vehicle, according to the State Patrol.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Troopers say the man is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.