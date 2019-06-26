Restaurant inspections for June 26

Restaurant safety is a three-way partnership with customers, owners and inspectors Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day.

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Limeberry

1110 College St. SE

June 20: 15 red; 7 blue

Comments: Expired food worker card. Correction: Maintain valid cards, obtain by July 15. Inadequate hand washing facilities. Front hand sink water turned off. Correction: Maintain hand sinks operable and stocked at all times. Repair by June 21. Leaking plumbing at three-compartment sink. Correction: Repair and maintain. Main food prep area being utilized as storage for unused items. Correction: As previously discussed, remove from food prep area. Investigate open prep unit like.

Ralph’s Thriftway

1908 Fourth Ave. E

June 20: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: In three-door tall “Beverage Air” cooler, chicken cutlets cooling 119 F in box 6 inches deep, uncovered. In near by bowl, deep fried chicken pieces (like wings) cooling 4 inches deep 88 F, uncovered. They must cool only 2 inches deep, uncovered. Corrected: Put in 20-inch pans.

Andy’s Bistro

4410 Sixth Ave. SE

June 17: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Dish washer sanitizer 200-300 ppm quat. Whole chicken, teriyaki beef, broth found cooling in various refrigerators. Cooling of foods are not previously approved per plan review submittal. Must provide procedure plan(s) for review and approval. Review proper cooling procedures with above foods.

Coffee Central

6860 Capitol Blvd. SE

June 17: 5 red; 3 blue

Comments: Various beverage products in homestyle refrigerator at 42-45 F. These and the milk stored here must be cold held at or below 41 F. Correction: Adjust temperature setting to accomplish this. A commercial grade refrigerator may be required to replace this unit if it can not obtain the storage temperature. Employee rinsed blender pitcher mixing lid in hand wash sink. This action must not take place. Food contact equipment must be washed and sanitized in three-compartment sink or extra and back up equipment must be provided.

South Bay Dickersons Co.

619 Legion Way S

June 15: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: All hot holding 145 F +. Hot water, hand sink 100 F +. Coleslaw at 45 F. Placed cover over salad. Large portion of reach-in has no method to keep cold air from escaping. Place cover or empty inserts to better maintain temperature. Cover provided. Provide barrier or cones around BBQ outside.

Safeway #1464 (bakery)

3215 Harrison Ave. NW

June 14: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Ware wash machine tested twice at 153 F. High temperature sanitizing ware wash machines must reach 160 F. Correction: Repair. Use three-compartment sink for all dishes until ware wash reaches adequate sanitizing temperature. Splash guard needed in front decorating area and hand wash sink. All food must be 18 inches away from hand wash sink to prevent cross-contamination from sink.

Safeway #1464 (deli)

3215 Harrison Ave. NW

June 14: 10 red; 8 blue

Comments: Sliced turkey in deli island display at 45 F. Garlic in oil immersion at 48 F in China wok prep top cooler. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. All turkey and cheese in display moved to walk-in. Adjust/repair as needed. Garlic moved to deli walk-in. Prep top cooler not currently suitable for potentially hazardous foods. Sauces (soy sauce and vinegar based) are acceptable. Single service cups and food containers on floor in deli dry storage room. Single service items must be stored at least 6 inches off the floor. Correction: Room is packed and you’re working with very limited space. Make organization and cleaning this area a priority to avoid single service items falling on the floor. Deli ware wash machine tested five or six times between 153-156 F. High temperature sanitizer ware wash machines must reach 160 F. Correction: Repair unit. Wash, rinse and sanitize dishes using three-compartment sink until repaired. Continue cleaning under old fryer frequently. Examine/monitor temperature logs for deli display case and verify that all employees are recording temperatures accurately.

Pho Tai

805 College St. SE

June 13: 5 red; 7 blue

Comments: A three-compartment sink to replace two-bay sink must be completed in nine months. Cooked pork idle on stove with no heat applied at 130 F. Must be kept hot above 135 F or prepared for cooling within 30 minutes. Corrective action: Panned at 2 inches, placed in walk-in cooler. Vinyl coated wooden shelving shows much dilapidation. These above food prep and storage areas. Replace with coated metal shelving in six months. Queried and found meat slicer is fully disassembled for cleaning. Note: Tapioca observed to be time marked and discarded more than 4 hours.

Peace, Love & Raw

111 Legion Way SW

June 13: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: To-go items packaged for sale not labeled (ingredients, weight). Most items in to-go refrigerator don’t have labels. Blueberry granola bars, no label. Most foods don’t have place of manufacturer as required. No “keep refrigerated” on refrigerated items. Correct in 30 days. Not mentioned before, but buckets with “bail” holes are not washable, only those with NSF symbol are. Replace non-washable buckets within 90 days (dry storage only).

Olympia Food Co-op

3111 Pacific Ave. SE

June 13: 10 red; 2 blue

Comments: Chopped salad greens, chick peas, rice in salad bar at 47-49 F. These PHFs and others must be maintained at 41 F or below. Corrective action: Adjust temperature control to bring overall temperature down. Lamps in storage areas should be shielded to prevent broken glass from affecting food inventory. Work on this over one-year period.

Eastside Club Tavern

410 Fourth Ave. E

June 12: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Present worker has no food worker card, another current worker’s card (on wall) has expired. Get card copies from both, then email me. Complete by June 26. I may have not noticed before, but side alley door needs rubber sweep on bottom to reduce gap to 1/4 inch or less (to keep out any rodents, insects). Complete within 2 weeks.

Day & Night Grocery

2007 Harrison Ave. NW

May 29: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Backflow device on soda machine not installed. Per March 10, 2017 approval letter, soda machine must be installed. Correction: Install and have tested or verify that back flow device is not required. PIC working with Pepsi to determine if required on this unit. Three-comp sink drain pipe shortened, thank you!

Bistro of Pattaya

8640 Martin Way East

May 15: 45 red; 8 blue

Comments: Improper cooling of PHF/TCS. Tofu in covered insert, 6 inches at 46 F in two-door unit. Correction: If permitted to cool, cool by approved methods only. Improper cold holding of PHF/TCS. Tofu in liquid in front prep unit top 50 F, tofu in bowl in refrigerator 46 F, tofu in rear prep unit top 46 F. Correction: Maintain PHF/TCS at or below 41 F on in cold holding (CDI - rapid chill). Taking temperatures often and daily. Recommend additional unit thermometers placed in easily visible location to allow better monitoring of temperatures. Ensure internal food temperature thermometers are available at all times. In non-compliance with permit. Operator is conducting cooking activities, a high risk process, on a medium risk permit that does not allow for high risk activities such as cooling. Correction: Cease cooling or change risk category (owner chose to cease cooling). Noodles may not be soaked at room temperature. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Front prep unit not maintaining required cold holding temperature, rear two-door True refrigerator, 48 F ambient (with wildly fluctuating thermometer), small under counter unit removed, taken out of service and replaced with new units. Correction: Maintain adequate refrigeration for volume and ensure proper function to maintain required temperature. In-use utensils improperly stored. Utensils in storing water of 78 F. Correction: Store dry (wash, rinse and sanitize every four hours), store at or below 41 F or less. Food contact surfaces not properly cleaned/maintained. Cutting boards dirty with residue. Correction: Clean and maintain. Consider replacing when too grooved to clean.

Ladybug Espresso

4120 Martin Way E

May 15: 25 red; 7 blue

Comments: Food worker cards unavailable upon request. Correction: Make available upon request. Recommend “tracking” system. Inadequate hand washing facilities. (Employee believed sink to be improperly labeled, hand sink verses dump sink.) Employee mistrained/untrained on sink use. Correction: Provide accurate durable labels for sink. Requiring staff training. Provide documentation to inspector by May 31. Be aware of splash zone. Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food. Milk in under counter unit 44 F. Correction: Maintain PHF food at or below 41 F (CDI - unit turned down). Unit thermometer (under counter) broken, not functioning. Correction: Repair or replace. Non food surfaces improperly constructed. Syrup shelving in back unsealed. Correction: Provide smooth, non-absorbent easily cleanable surface. Physical facilities not properly installed/maintained. Coving under soda machine in disrepair and throughout facility. Rear floor sink dirty and partially covered by wood desk. Correction: Repair coving by May 31. Clean drain and maintain.

No violations found

▪ Dos Hermanos Mexican Kitchen (222 Capitol Way N)

▪ Hot Shotz (6975 Capitol Blvd. SW)

▪ Jump Start Espresso Bar (700 Israel Road SW)

▪ Matchless Brewing (8036 River Drive SE)

▪ Melody Chevron (415 Cleveland Ave. SE)

▪ Olympia Food Co-op (3111 Pacific Ave. SE)

▪ Quality Food Centers #126 (4775 Whitman Lane SE)

▪ South Bay Grocery & Deli (3444 South Bay Road NE)

▪ Spud’s Produce Market (2828 Capitol Blvd. SE)

▪ Subway (1050 Plum St. SE)