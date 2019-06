What to do when the power goes out Tips to be prepared and remain safe when the electricity goes out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tips to be prepared and remain safe when the electricity goes out.

Power went out east of Lacey after an SUV crashed into a pole early Tuesday, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on Duterrow Road Southeast, which is closed between Martin Way East and Steilacoom Road Southeast, according to the county.

Puget Sound Energy reports the outage started about 3 a.m. As of 7:30 a.m., 230 customer were still without power.

