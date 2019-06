Local What’s Happening for June 27

Thursday

New to Medicare seminar: The seminar starts at 11 a.m. at the Mason County Senior Activities Center at the Pavilion, 190 Sentry Drive, Shelton. No registration necessary. For individual appointments or to speak to an advisor, call 360-586-6181 ext. 134 from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Staff and volunteers trained by the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner will cover how to apply for Medicare and options available to people going on Medicare.

Olympia School District elementary furniture sale: Anyone with elementary-sized family members in need of elementary-sized furniture should head to Madison Elementary School, 1225 Legion Way SE, Olympia, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday or during the same hours July 3. The Olympia School District is selling furniture from three elementary schools that are being remodeled. Items available include desks, chairs, file cabinets and book shelves. Items will be in the parking lot between Madison and the Knox Administrative Building, so visitors should park on the street.

Hoopsmiles kicks off Long Lake entertainment series: Hoopsmiles will kick off a six-week, free family entertainment series from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Long Lake Park. Hoopsmiles is a hula hoop performer, musician, comedian and instructor. Kids (and kids-at-heart) can come out to learn how to hula hoop. If hula hooping isn’t for you, you can just watch him perform. The park is at 2790 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. Information: https://www.facebook.com/hoopsmiles/

Opening night reception for Centralia Armistice Day Tragedy Exhibit: The reception will run from 5-7 p.m. at the Lewis County Historical Museum, 599 NW Front Way, Chehalis. Admission is by donation. Talks will be given by Board President Peter Lahmann and local historian Jay Hupp. On display will be artifacts and court photos of the incident and offer perspective on Centralia 100 years ago. The exhibit will run until Nov. 18. Information: Call Jason Mattson at 360-748-0831.

Utilities and Transportation Commission meeting: The UTC will hold its regular public meeting at 9:30 a.m. at Lacey City Hall, 420 College St. SE. The UTC is the state agency that regulates private, investor-owned electric and natural gas utilities in Washington. It’s responsible for ensuring regulated companies provide safe and reliable service at reasonable rates, while allowing them to earn a fair profit. Information: 360-664-1133 or www.utc.wa.gov

Friday

Wild & Scenic Film Festival: Pacific Rivers and the Olympia Film Society host the festival from 5-9 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. E, Olympia. A collection of films from the annual festival held in January in Nevada City, California, will be screened. The films address environmental concerns and celebrations, including some in Western Washington. Doors open at 5 p.m. and shows start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 or $15 for OFS members. Tickets can be purchased at the Capitol Theatre box office or www.olympiafilmsociety.org.

Olympia Downtown Alliance Downtown Academy: At 8:30 a.m., starting at 116 Fifth Ave. SE, join Olympia Economic Development Director Mike Reid on a tour of vacant property in downtown Olympia. Information: https://downtownolympia.org

Tenino Movies in the Park: “Zootopia” will be the feature at this event sponsored by the Tenino Timberland Library in Tenino City Park on Park Avenue East. Bring a blanket, a lawn chair, and your favorite snack. Pre-show activities begin at 8 p.m. and the movie begins at nightfall. Check commonsensemedia.org for details on the film. Free.

Saturday

Book signing with Jennifer Crooks and Drew Crooks: Olympia Barnes & Noble will host this event at 1 p.m. for “DuPont,” a book by Jennifer Crooks and Drew Crooks about the city of DuPont, where the British Hudson’s Bay Company established the first Fort Nisqually as a fur trading post in 1833, and the site that became the DuPont powder works plant, manufacturing explosives in the early 1900s. Free. Barnes & Noble is at 1530 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia.

Olympia Farmers Market Berry Harvest Celebration: The free event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will include a series of short workshops: 11 a.m. Storytime in the Garden; Noon is Helping Pollinators; 1 p.m. is Soil Testing for Success; and 2 p.m. Growing Berries, with plants available for purchase. Market Berry Shortcake will be for sale as a fundraiser for the Market’s Farm to Table Holiday Food Drive. The market is at Olympia Farmers Market, 700 Capitol Way N.

City of Lacey historic walking tour: Take a free guided tour of the oldest neighborhood in Lacey at 10 a.m., starting at the Lacey Museum, 829 Lacey St. SE. The tour will focus on the story of immigration in Lacey. Participants can visit the Lacey Museum following the walking tour. Recommended for ages 14 and older. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Walkers are advised to have appropriate gear for the weather and walking shoes. Bottled water will be provided. Information: call the Lacey Parks and Recreation Department at 360-491-0857.

Rube Goldberg Machines at WET Science Center: Explore the whimsical world of physics and engineering by creating a Rube Goldberg Machine, a complex chain reaction to complete a simple task. Push a marble that tips over dominoes to move your imagination. The WET Science Center will provide the materials and the space. Free. The center is at 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia.

Sunday

Jazz band performs gospel music: The Grand Dominion Jazz Band will perform at 10:30 a.m. at The United Churches of Olympia during the worship service in the sanctuary. The band will play a variety of gospel songs, and the congregation will participate in three of those songs. The worship service is free and open to the public. The church is at 110 11th Ave. SE, Olympia, at the corner of Capitol Way and 11th Ave SE.

Wednesday July 3

Music in the Park kicks off: The Summer Concert Series gets an early start with a 7:30 p.m show by MarchFourth at the Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St NW, Olympia. Free. Portland-based MarchFourth performs mostly instrumental music, combined with a visual performance by stiltwalkers, acrobatics and hooping. Information: https://downtownolympia.org/Events/Music-In-the-Park

Lacey Fireworks Spectacular: Lacey gets the holiday off to an early start with live entertainment, food, kid activities and fireworks from 4 to 11 p.m. at Rainier Vista Community Park, 5475 45th Ave. SE, Lacey. Free admission. The 133rd Army National Guard Rock Band will play at 5 p.m.; Heart by Heart tribute band featuring two members of the original Heart will play at 8 p.m.; fireworks start at 10 p.m. Intercity Transit is offering free rides to and from Rainier Vista Community Park. Just say “I’m going to the fireworks” when you board. You also can park free at Komachin, Timberline or Lakes schools and take an Intercity Transit bus back to your car after the fireworks. Information: https://www.ci.lacey.wa.us/living-in-lacey/the-community/arts-and-events/july-3-fireworks