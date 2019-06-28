Local What’s Happening for June 28

Friday

Wild & Scenic Film Festival: Pacific Rivers and the Olympia Film Society host the festival from 5-9 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. E, Olympia. A collection of films from the annual festival held in January in Nevada City, California, will be screened. The films address environmental concerns and celebrations, including some in Western Washington. Doors open at 5 p.m. and shows start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 or $15 for OFS members. Tickets can be purchased at the Capitol Theatre box office or www.olympiafilmsociety.org.

Olympia Downtown Alliance Downtown Academy: At 8:30 a.m., starting at 116 Fifth Ave. SE, join Olympia Economic Development Director Mike Reid on a tour of vacant property in downtown Olympia. Information: https://downtownolympia.org

Tenino Movies in the Park: “Zootopia” will be the feature at this event sponsored by the Tenino Timberland Library in Tenino City Park on Park Avenue East. Bring a blanket, a lawn chair, and your favorite snack. Pre-show activities begin at 8 p.m. and the movie begins at nightfall. Check commonsensemedia.org for details on the film. Free.

Saturday

Book signing with Jennifer Crooks and Drew Crooks: Olympia Barnes & Noble will host this event at 1 p.m. for “DuPont,” a book by Jennifer Crooks and Drew Crooks about the city of DuPont, where the British Hudson’s Bay Company established the first Fort Nisqually as a fur trading post in 1833, and the site that became the DuPont powder works plant, manufacturing explosives in the early 1900s. Free. Barnes & Noble is at 1530 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia.

Olympia Farmers Market Berry Harvest Celebration: The free event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will include a series of short workshops: 11 a.m. Storytime in the Garden; Noon is Helping Pollinators; 1 p.m. is Soil Testing for Success; and 2 p.m. Growing Berries, with plants available for purchase. Market Berry Shortcake will be for sale as a fundraiser for the Market’s Farm to Table Holiday Food Drive. The market is at Olympia Farmers Market, 700 Capitol Way N.

City of Lacey historic walking tour: Take a free guided tour of the oldest neighborhood in Lacey at 10 a.m., starting at the Lacey Museum, 829 Lacey St. SE. The tour will focus on the story of immigration in Lacey. Participants can visit the Lacey Museum following the walking tour. Recommended for ages 14 and older. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Walkers are advised to have appropriate gear for the weather and walking shoes. Bottled water will be provided. Information: call the Lacey Parks and Recreation Department at 360-491-0857.

Rube Goldberg Machines at WET Science Center: Explore the whimsical world of physics and engineering by creating a Rube Goldberg Machine, a complex chain reaction to complete a simple task. Push a marble that tips over dominoes to move your imagination. The WET Science Center will provide the materials and the space. Free. The center is at 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia.

Sunday

Jazz band performs gospel music: The Grand Dominion Jazz Band will perform at 10:30 a.m. at The United Churches of Olympia during the worship service in the sanctuary. The band will play a variety of gospel songs, and the congregation will participate in three of those songs. The worship service is free and open to the public. The church is at 110 11th Ave. SE, Olympia, at the corner of Capitol Way and 11th Ave SE.

Wednesday

Music in the Park kicks off: The Summer Concert Series gets an early start with a 7:30 p.m show by MarchFourth at the Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St NW, Olympia. Free. Portland-based MarchFourth performs mostly instrumental music, combined with a visual performance by stiltwalkers, acrobatics and hooping. Information: https://downtownolympia.org/Events/Music-In-the-Park

Lacey Fireworks Spectacular: Lacey gets the holiday off to an early start with live entertainment, food, kid activities and fireworks from 4 to 11 p.m. at Rainier Vista Community Park, 5475 45th Ave. SE, Lacey. Free admission. The 133rd Army National Guard Rock Band will play at 5 p.m.; Heart by Heart tribute band featuring two members of the original Heart will play at 8 p.m.; fireworks start at 10 p.m. Intercity Transit is offering free rides to and from Rainier Vista Community Park. Just say “I’m going to the fireworks” when you board. You also can park free at Komachin, Timberline or Lakes schools and take an Intercity Transit bus back to your car after the fireworks. Information: https://www.ci.lacey.wa.us/living-in-lacey/the-community/arts-and-events/july-3-fireworks

Thursday

Tumwater Fourth of July Parade: This year’s theme is “As We Live, We Grow: Celebrating 150 Years.” It starts at 11 a.m. at Capitol Boulevard and Lee Street, then moves south to Israel Road and west to Linderson Way. Information: 360-754-4160; ci.tumwater.wa.us/departments/parks-recreation/classes-programs-sports/special-events/independence-day-parade

Artesian Family Festival & Thunder Valley Fireworks Show: Tumwater’s Fourth of July festival includes inflatables and face painting for the young ones, family entertainment and sky divers who drop in on the action, along with the county’s biggest fireworks display. The fun runs 6-11 p.m. at Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE. Parking is $10 per car. Information: 360-754-4160, ci.tumwater.wa.us/departments/parks-recreation/classes-programs-sports/special-events/artesian-family-festival-thunder-valley-fireworks

Freedom Fest at JBLM: The Joint Base Lewis-McChord festival includes rides, games, entertainment, a car show, a concert by America’s I Corps Band, and a fireworks display. The fun happens 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. at the base. The public must enter through the Dupont Gate just off exit 119. Information: jblmfreedomfest.com