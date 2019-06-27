Sex offender registration in Thurston County

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Londell Maiden Jr.

Age: 42

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Description: Black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

Status: Level 2

Registered to live at: Transient

Criminal history: In 1998, Maiden pleaded guilty in Kitsap County Superior Court to one count of third-degree rape after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.