Sex offender registration in Thurston County
The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Londell Maiden Jr.
Age: 42
Description: Black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
Status: Level 2
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 1998, Maiden pleaded guilty in Kitsap County Superior Court to one count of third-degree rape after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
