Local What’s Happening for June 29

Saturday

Book signing with Jennifer Crooks and Drew Crooks: Olympia Barnes & Noble will host this event at 1 p.m. for “DuPont,” a book by Jennifer Crooks and Drew Crooks about the city of DuPont, where the British Hudson’s Bay Company established the first Fort Nisqually as a fur trading post in 1833, and the site that became the DuPont powder works plant, manufacturing explosives in the early 1900s. Free. Barnes & Noble is at 1530 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia.

Olympia Farmers Market Berry Harvest Celebration: The free event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will include a series of short workshops: 11 a.m. Storytime in the Garden; Noon is Helping Pollinators; 1 p.m. is Soil Testing for Success; and 2 p.m. Growing Berries, with plants available for purchase. Market Berry Shortcake will be for sale as a fundraiser for the Market’s Farm to Table Holiday Food Drive. The market is at Olympia Farmers Market, 700 Capitol Way N.

City of Lacey historic walking tour: Take a free guided tour of the oldest neighborhood in Lacey at 10 a.m., starting at the Lacey Museum, 829 Lacey St. SE. The tour will focus on the story of immigration in Lacey. Participants can visit the Lacey Museum following the walking tour. Recommended for ages 14 and older. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Walkers are advised to have appropriate gear for the weather and walking shoes. Bottled water will be provided. Information: call the Lacey Parks and Recreation Department at 360-491-0857.

Rube Goldberg Machines at WET Science Center: Explore the whimsical world of physics and engineering by creating a Rube Goldberg Machine, a complex chain reaction to complete a simple task. Push a marble that tips over dominoes to move your imagination. The WET Science Center will provide the materials and the space. Free. The center is at 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia.

Tenino Quarry Pool opens for the season: The outdoor pool opens for the summer, after the city of Tenino added new filtration devices and a floating fountain to improve water quality. The pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (holidays excepted) through the summer. Admission is $5 per person general admission, or $3 for those living in the Tenino School District. Family season passes also are available. Information: https://cityoftenino.us/community/page/tenino-quarry-pool

Lacey MakerSpace Open House: Tour the new space at Saint Martin’s University between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and see what you can make. Watch the machines in action, meet the founders, and get involved. The community workshop is a joint project of the Thurston Economic Development Council, the city of Lacey and Saint Martin’s that provides access to fabrication tools, allowing makers to design, collaborate, and produce creative projects. Through hands-on training, LMS makers have the opportunity to gain skills in 3D design and printing, laser cutting and engraving, CNC machines, welding, woodworking, and more. The workshop is in Zaverl Hall on Baran Drive Southeast in Lacey.

Sunday

Jazz band performs gospel music: The Grand Dominion Jazz Band will perform at 10:30 a.m. at The United Churches of Olympia during the worship service in the sanctuary. The band will play a variety of gospel songs, and the congregation will participate in three of those songs. The worship service is free and open to the public. The church is at 110 11th Ave. SE, Olympia, at the corner of Capitol Way and 11th Ave SE.

Wednesday

Music in the Park kicks off: The Summer Concert Series gets an early start with a 7:30 p.m show by MarchFourth at the Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St NW, Olympia. Free. Portland-based MarchFourth performs mostly instrumental music, combined with a visual performance by stiltwalkers, acrobatics and hooping. Information: https://downtownolympia.org/Events/Music-In-the-Park

Lacey Fireworks Spectacular: Lacey gets the holiday off to an early start with live entertainment, food, kid activities and fireworks from 4 to 11 p.m. at Rainier Vista Community Park, 5475 45th Ave. SE, Lacey. Free admission. The 133rd Army National Guard Rock Band will play at 5 p.m.; Heart by Heart tribute band featuring two members of the original Heart will play at 8 p.m.; fireworks start at 10 p.m. Intercity Transit is offering free rides to and from Rainier Vista Community Park. Just say “I’m going to the fireworks” when you board. You also can park free at Komachin, Timberline or Lakes schools and take an Intercity Transit bus back to your car after the fireworks. Information: https://www.ci.lacey.wa.us/living-in-lacey/the-community/arts-and-events/july-3-fireworks

Olympia School District elementary furniture sale: Anyone with elementary-sized family members in need of elementary-sized furniture should head to Madison Elementary School, 1225 Legion Way SE, Olympia, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Olympia School District is selling furniture from three elementary schools that are being remodeled. Items available include desks, chairs, file cabinets and book shelves. Items will be in the parking lot between Madison and the Knox Administrative Building, so visitors should park on the street.

Thursday

Tumwater Fourth of July Parade: This year’s theme is “As We Live, We Grow: Celebrating 150 Years.” It starts at 11 a.m. at Capitol Boulevard and Lee Street, then moves south to Israel Road and west to Linderson Way. Information: 360-754-4160; ci.tumwater.wa.us/departments/parks-recreation/classes-programs-sports/special-events/independence-day-parade

Artesian Family Festival & Thunder Valley Fireworks Show: Tumwater’s Fourth of July festival includes inflatables and face painting for the young ones, family entertainment and sky divers who drop in on the action, along with the county’s biggest fireworks display. The fun runs 6-11 p.m. at Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE. Parking is $10 per car. Information: 360-754-4160, ci.tumwater.wa.us/departments/parks-recreation/classes-programs-sports/special-events/artesian-family-festival-thunder-valley-fireworks

Freedom Fest at JBLM: The Joint Base Lewis-McChord festival includes rides, games, entertainment, a car show, a concert by America’s I Corps Band, and a fireworks display. The fun happens 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. at the base. The public must enter through the Dupont Gate just off exit 119. Information: jblmfreedomfest.com