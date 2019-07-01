Local What’s Happening for July 1

Wednesday

Music in the Park kicks off: The Summer Concert Series gets an early start with a 7:30 p.m show by MarchFourth at the Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St NW, Olympia. Free. Portland-based MarchFourth performs mostly instrumental music, combined with a visual performance by stiltwalkers, acrobatics and hooping. Information: https://downtownolympia.org/Events/Music-In-the-Park

Lacey Fireworks Spectacular: Lacey gets the holiday off to an early start with live entertainment, food, kid activities and fireworks from 4 to 11 p.m. at Rainier Vista Community Park, 5475 45th Ave. SE, Lacey. Free admission. The 133rd Army National Guard Rock Band will play at 5 p.m.; Heart by Heart tribute band featuring two members of the original Heart will play at 8 p.m.; fireworks start at 10 p.m. Intercity Transit is offering free rides to and from Rainier Vista Community Park. Just say “I’m going to the fireworks” when you board. You also can park free at Komachin, Timberline or Lakes schools and take an Intercity Transit bus back to your car after the fireworks. Information: https://www.ci.lacey.wa.us/living-in-lacey/the-community/arts-and-events/july-3-fireworks

Olympia School District elementary furniture sale: Anyone with elementary-sized family members in need of elementary-sized furniture should head to Madison Elementary School, 1225 Legion Way SE, Olympia, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Olympia School District is selling furniture from three elementary schools that are being remodeled. Items available include desks, chairs, file cabinets and book shelves. Items will be in the parking lot between Madison and the Knox Administrative Building, so visitors should park on the street.

Thursday

Tumwater Fourth of July Parade: This year’s theme is “As We Live, We Grow: Celebrating 150 Years.” It starts at 11 a.m. at Capitol Boulevard and Lee Street, then moves south to Israel Road and west to Linderson Way. Information: 360-754-4160; ci.tumwater.wa.us/departments/parks-recreation/classes-programs-sports/special-events/independence-day-parade

Artesian Family Festival & Thunder Valley Fireworks Show: Tumwater’s Fourth of July festival includes inflatables and face painting for the young ones, family entertainment and sky divers who drop in on the action, along with the county’s biggest fireworks display. The fun runs 6-11 p.m. at Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE. Parking is $10 per car. Information: 360-754-4160, ci.tumwater.wa.us/departments/parks-recreation/classes-programs-sports/special-events/artesian-family-festival-thunder-valley-fireworks

Freedom Fest at JBLM: The Joint Base Lewis-McChord festival includes rides, games, entertainment, a car show, a concert by America’s I Corps Band, and a fireworks display. The fun happens 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. at the base. The public must enter through the Dupont Gate just off exit 119. Information: jblmfreedomfest.com

Saturday

Mount Rainier Wine Festival: Enjoy a variety of Washington wines, tapas, and live music from 2-7 p.m. on the Alpine Inn lawn at Crystal Mountain. Tickets $49.66 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10th-annual-mt-rainier-wine-festival-tickets-58022111698 and include one entry into the wine festival, eight 2-ounce tasting tickets, a raffle ticket, and commemorative wine glass. Information: 360-663-2262